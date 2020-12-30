10 Years Ago, 2010
Dave Haugen’s hobby does a lot of people a lot of good. The hardened hands of the 80-year-old Grasston man have provided the Pine Community Food Shelf with over 1,000 pounds of vegetables from his garden for the second straight year.
Seniors struggling with memory loss are finding help and support – and a few smiles too – at The Gathering sponsored by Family Pathways at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. At a recent get-together, the Pine City Senior Singers entertained the group with a rendition of the holiday classic, “O Lutefisk.”
Cami Schmidt and her mother Barb Elwood displayed their ‘Leafy Impressions’ ceramics at the craft sale at the Pine City American Legion.
The sport of Pickleball is catching on in Pine City, and Don Peterson Janet Hawkinson, Gary Hawkinson, Cheri Southorn, Diane VenderVenter and Magie Hawkinson enjoyed a round at the Pine City Elementary Multipurpose Room.
25 Years Ago, 1995
A site just north of Rush City is the new preferred location for an 800-bed state prison that will employ about 450 people.
The Pine City PTA is sponsoring a talent show which is open to all Pine City students grades K-12. For more information contact Julie Berglund or Elisa Mill.
Cards are a favorite pasttime for some of the regular visitors to the Hinckley Senior Dining Site, including Adolph Skalicky, Dick Smiley, Elmer Ellefson and Ruth Tofelt.
In Pokegama Township news, Jeff and Kay Wimmer and Brandon, Harold and Madelyn Wimmer and Durand and Nicholas, Scott and Robin Wimmer and girls enjoyed a belated Christmas at David Marks’ home along with Patrick Wimmer and girls.
50 Years Ago, 1970
Throngs are expected in Pine City this coming weekend to attend events scheduled in the community’s first Sno-Fake Daze winter celebration slated Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 9 and 10.
Lyle Klein, Sandstone, caught a “real keeper” Saturday. The walleye pike weighed in at nine and one-half pounds.
Pine City recorded a substantial year of growth in 1970, according to figures obtained at the office of Village Clerk Keith Selleck. Building permits issued during the year totaled 42 and represented $798,270 in local construction.
The largest building project investments made here during the past year were the additions to the 3M building and the Northwestern Bell building followed by the Walter Johnson apartment building.
75 Years Ago, 1945
Grant Thompson has completed a deal whereby he sold the Jack Sprat store, owned and operated by him, to J. T. Gillen of St. Paul.
J. R. MacQueen, recently appointed county engineer, begins his official duties on Jan. 1.
Merrill Daniels, Coast to Coast store owner, has purchased the Mrs. Mary Neubauer store building, across from the Family Theater, and is planning on opening an up-to-date furniture store. The building is now occupied by Swanson Funeral Chapel, which will remain there until the new funeral chapel is completed and ready to occupy.
100 Years Ago, 1920
O. E. Blood and others living on Pine City RFD 3 are circulating a petition which they will send to the postal authorities asking that route 3 be divided into two routes. There are 35 miles of route to be traveled by the carrier and in the winter he can only cover about half of it in a day. These people are entitled to delivery every day and favorable action will no doubt be taken in regard to the petition.
125 Years Ago, 1895
No newspaper is available for this date.
