10 Years Ago, 2011
Trevor Christenson and Eric White, both natives of Pine City, and now working together with EBI Drilling of Duluth, heard shouts for help from the flooding Cottonwood River on June 16. Two tubers had misjudged the current and were being swept away. Christenson and White ran to the rescue, losing some cell phones in the process, and are now being credited with saving the tubers’ lives.
In 1951, Braham resident Marvin L. Carlson found out his brother, Corporal Ralph W. Carlson, was a prisoner of war in Korea. This past March, after 60 years, he found out his brother’s remains had been identified and were coming home. He will receive a full military funeral in Braham on June 25.
Pine City’s annual celebration of summer is about to swing, dance dash and paddle back into town this Saturday as Freedom Fest returns.
Eight Pine City runners took part in Duluth’s Grandma’s Marathon: Dave Hansen (3:08:51), Debra Haugrud (4:13:16), Justin Scott (4:31:45), Heather Wynn (4:51:21), Jim Clune (4:51:34), Joe Knutson (4:59:26), Heather Rank (5:38:41) and Molly Neil (6:02:55).
25 Years Ago, 1996
June is Dairy Month, and with it comes the Pine Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual mission to bring a smile to the faces of a few people in the local dairy industry. Steve and Darlene Asher and their children Justin, Amy and Trevor are the Farm Family of the year. Rosa Swanson is Farm Woman of the Year, and Farm Business of the Year went to Jones Construction, owned by Bob and Jane Jones.
The Pine City Cub Scouts have held their annual Pinewood Derby, and Chris Johnson emerged as the first place winner. Lucas Daul was next, then Chris Wadhams, Cole Newman and Josh Horton.
Although she has lived in Pine City for the past 64 years, Fidelia Bergstrom still treasures her memories of growing up in Henriette. She said it was wilderness when her parents moved there in 1909, but the combination of the railroad and good soil for growing potatoes made Henriette into a boom town.
50 Years Ago, 1971
An unusual water fountain was installed at the Lions park on the freeway access road in the village. The new addition is sure to please the younger set, who must place their heads in the lion’s mouth in order to get a drink.
The owner of the Agnes Hotel met with the village council last week to discuss the fate of the old hotel building. The council has previously ordered him to either fix it up or tear it down as its run down condition has become a hazard.
The old village dump in Mora is in the process of becoming a park. The dump has been covered with dirt. Boy Scouts have cleaned up the roads leading to it and will begin planting 3,000 trees.
75 Years Ago, 1946
Victor W. Ziebarth of Pine City was elected commander at the closing session of the Tenth District American Legion Convention held here on Sunday. He has appointed Glen Turner of Pine City as district adjutant for the coming year.
A shipment of 700 baby pheasants was received here on Thursday by the Conservation Club. These have been given out to a number of club members for raising and will be liberated when old enough to fend for themselves.
100 Years Ago, 1921
The Old G.A.R building, owned by A.M. Challeen, has been moved onto the lot formerly occupied by the Kubat jewelry store building. The Kubat building was moved to the lot north of the Biederman blacksmith shop about three weeks ago. We understand the former building will be remodeled, and a restaurant opened.
The Eveleth News writing up last week’s game, where Eveleth defeated Virgina six to two said. Hoefler of Eveleth, opened up in the third with a home run over the fence, after two men were down. He is the only man to pull this stunt on the Eveleth field before, and that was in a 1920 game. Ray also made another home run the following day.
125 Years Ago, 1896
The severe rain on Saturday night washed out Theodore Buselmeier’s cellar under the brewery, entailing a loss of about five hundred dollars.
Robert Hoffman has completely overhauled the engine on the Burger Bros. mill and everything is in first-class shape. It is to be hoped that the mill will run steadily, as there are enough logs in the boom to keep them sawing the greater part of the summer.
