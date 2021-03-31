10 Years Ago, 2011
A piece of Pine City’s past has come back home to the new library. When the old Pine County Courthouse burned down in 1952, the Edin family purchased the remnants of the stained glass windows above the second floor. After getting advice from longtime library volunteer Margery Swanson, Andy Edin, PCHS Class of 1955, had a new frame made, and added the missing panes of glass. The refurbished window, nearly six feet high and wide, is now on permanent display inside another window in the Pine City Library.
The dangers of high water have receded in Pine City, as cold weather slowed down what might have been a dangerous amount of water released into the Snake River.
Sarah Rydberg, Pine City teacher and artist, explores the power of symbols in a new display of her work at Pine Center for the Arts.
A rich photographic history of life in Pine County - “Images of America: Northern Pine County” - has been created by local authors Earl J. Foster and Amy Troolin. “My father asked me, before he passed away, to do three things – and one of them was to do something good for the Pine City area,” Foster said. I decided to collect photographs so people could enjoy the early years.”
25 Years Ago, 1996
Minnesota author/illustrator Betsy Brown is coming to Pine City to talk about her journey as an author and artist that led to her celebrated children’s book “Antler, Bear, Canoe: A Northwoods Alphabet Year.”
Pine City School District voters will have a slate of candidates to choose from this May, including incumbent Debra Bombard, Kevin Abbott, Tom Freehling, Tim Geisler and Stella T. Real-Werner.
There are six candidates vying for the title of the Pine County American Dairy Association’s Senior and Junior Dairy Princesses: Susie Benson, Chanda Karas, Kristine Brammer, Lorelei Swenson, Jennifer Watrin and LeAnn Waletzko.
The Richard and Jenny Alleman family of Finlayson was recognized by the University of Minnesota Extension Service this year as an outstanding farm family. They began their farming career in 1967, establishing a milking herd in 1972 that has grown to 45 cows.
Ginny Borchardt of Pine City was one of 18 officers installed at the Pine Chapter 250 Order of the Eastern Star’s 75th installation of officers. Borchardt had been a member since 1961, and a Worthy Matron three times.
50 Years Ago, 1971
Rep. John A. Blatnik introduced a bill Wednesday to make the Kettle River part of the National Wild and Scenic River systems.
The Minnesota State Highway Patrol has reported that six state highway patrol officers stationed in Pine City inspected 117 accidents in 1970. The major cause of the accidents was excessive speed for driving conditions.
An exciting evening was experienced by Cub Scouts and their parents last Thursday evening when the annual Pinewood Derby was conducted at the VFW club rooms.
A Willow River man was arrested. It was reported that he had deliberately backed his pick-up into a relatives car after an argument.
75 Years Ago, 1946
Albert Kubat Jr. and George Novy are opening a concrete block factory, which will be located on the Kubat place, south of the Cooperative creamery.
Pine County had two revocations and 11 suspensions of drivers licenses in the first two months of 1946.
Pat Kuss, Pine City’s popular wrestler, competed recently in the Minneapolis auditorium.
Pine City’s business firms, which have closed at 6 p.m. on Saturdays during January, February and March, will remain open until 9 p.m. on Saturdays in the future.
Last week, Harold Kick, a recently discharged veteran, purchased the milk route operated by Harry Brogren in Pine City for the past year and a half.
100 Years Ago, 1921
W. A. Sauser has completed installing new display windows the full width of the building in the front of the store. Mr. Sauser is a strong believer in advertising and the success of his business demonstrates that advertising pays.
March came in like a lamb but it looks like she will go out like a lion. A few days of warm weather a short time ago, made us think of balmy breezes and spring flowers, but our Minnesota winter was unable to give up the ghost without a little snow, a tornado, lots of rain, and oodles of mud.
In Beroun, Mr. and Mrs. T. J. Shima and little girl arrived from St. Paul last Saturday. They purchased the hotel building last summer and will take possession about April 9.
125 Years Ago, 1896
Since Jan. 1, the incoming of settlers at Pine City and vicinity has been something phenomenal. About 180 families have bought land and taken up their residence in vicinity of Pine City.
The storm of Tuesday and Wednesday was the worst of the year. On Tuesday a blizzard raged all day, the like of which has not been seen in this part of the country for a number of years. The freight trains on the St. Paul and Duluth were abandoned, and the passenger trains were from two to five hours late.
The Burger Bros. having bought the saw mill formerly owned by the Pine City Lumber Co., will add in time for the next crop, a grist mill for the grinding of all kinds of grain, corn, etc. This will be of inestimable value to the farmers, who have long felt the need of such an institution.
