10 Years Ago, 2011
A Rock Creek area man was airlifted to intensive care after suffering serious burns in a home gas explosion. The explosion blew out the back wall of the house and knocked the structure off its foundations.
A $3.3 million reconstruction of Highway 70 west of Rock Creek is set to start in early September.
School officials report that for the third year in a row, discipline incidents at Pine City High School have declined to the point where they had the fewest number of behavior incidents in recent history.
25 Years Ago, 1996
The Pine County Parade had been underway for about 15 minutes Saturday night when spectators saw a huge black cloud of smoke erupt on the fairgrounds. Fire sirens wailed, and horror replaced smiles on the faces of paradegoers as word filtered through the crowd that the fair grandstand was on fire. None of the 300 people in the grandstand at the time were hurt, though three Pine City firefighters received minor injuries. The investigation is focused on juvenile suspects who were spotted lighting paper on fire and dropping it beneath the grandstand. Sheriff Steve Haavisto said it was lucky the fire burned before the grandstand was full of demo derby fans. “If it had happened half an hour later, we would have had casualties,” Haavisto said.
Sunshine Bunce has been named Miss Pine City 1996, and is accompanied by princesses Jessica Odegard and Jennifer MacQuiddy.
50 Years Ago, 1971
The country school house of former District 69 (Chengwatana School) had its first look at the city Tuesday afternoon when the Webber House Moving Company of Sandstone lifted it off its rock foundation and gently carried it to its new location just north of the Lions park and picnic area across the freeway access road.
William A. Sauser, long-time business leader and merchant in Pine City, passed away last Saturday, July 31, at the Rush City Hospital. His death ended a career in the hardware business here which spanned 62 years. In 1909, Sauser purchased the hardware store in Pine City, which he enlarged and later joined the Our Own Hardware company in 1915.
75 Years Ago, 1946
Cal Wallace of Cromwell will be the new depot agent in Pine City, taking the place of W.W. D’Aoust, who recently retired.
100 Years Ago, 1921
Caruso’s voice stilled by death. The greatest tenor of the age succumbs following an operation for an abscess on his lung.
The seven former members of the Chicago White Sox baseball team, and two others, were on trial for alleged conspiring to defraud the public through throwing of the 1919 World Series games, were found not guilty by a jury.
125 Years Ago, 1896
The members of the Woman’s Professional League of New York City just held a most interesting discussion upon women’s wages. The idea was advanced that women commit a moral wrong when they accept lower rate, and it was maintained that labor had no sex and when the co-education of boys and girls is established the evil will remedy itself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.