10 Years Ago, 2011
Pine City students Joe Wolf and Hannah Devine had a unique opportunity to participate in the Minnesota House of Representatives High School Page program with District 8B Representative Roger Crawford.
Departing Junior High Concert Band students showed their affection for band director Kevin Cahill at their April 28 concert, offering hugs, flowers, a card and a tie reading, “I ♥ Class of 2014.”
The Rock Creek Ramblers 4-H Club donated $150 to the Pine City Food Shelf, money they earned serving food at Andersons’ Rock Creek Relics Threshing show the weekend after Labor Day. Members include Chloe Gavin, Donald Aasen, Rosie Severson, Megan Ian, Jack DuChene, Sierra Fix, Anna, Lindsay and Kaitlyn Miller and Justin and Joylyn Washenbecker.
25 Years Ago, 1996
The story of Snow White will be presented in the fourth annual Pine City Elementary play, including Crystal Lightfoot as Snow White and Holly Samuelson as The Queen. Dwarves include Lindsey Stauty (Hungry), BJ Samuelson (Bossy), Noel Roubinek (Verbal), Mike Stahlke (Irish), Anna Scholin (Squeaky), Rob Arola (Emotional) and Rochele Johnson (Slow Poke).
Waldo and Maggie Carlson, together with their seven daughter, sons-in-law and grandchildren, invite you to an open house honoring their 50th wedding anniversary. This celebration will occur on Sunday, May 5 at the Rock Creek City Center. Your presence will be a cherished gift, we request no other.
50 Years Ago, 1971
Members of the Pine City Chamber of Commerce heard much emphasis placed on Pine County’s abundant natural recreational resources, the importance of properly utilizing and promoting them to attract tourists to the area, and even more important the need to preserve these natural assets for future years.
Following some six years of effort, marked by a number of disappointing delays, the new Pine City golf course is now a reality and will open for regular play for the first item this coming Saturday morning at 7 o’clock.
Receiving a 35-year service award from Minnesota Department of Public Safety Deputy Commissioner Phillip Iverson is Officer Edmund C. Erickson of Pine City. Erickson joined the Highway Patrol in 1936 and has worked his entire career patrolling Highway 61 between the Twin Cities and Duluth.
75 Years Ago, 1946
Behind the steady pitching of Vacineks and Grots, Pine City’s entry in the Pine County league defeated Beroun Sunday by the score of 23-4. The locals put on a terrific display of hitting power, ringing up a total of 32 hits and featuring two triples by Stanley Walberg and a long home run by Allen Walberg.
100 Years Ago, 1921
S.A. Barnes suffered a very painful injury last Thursday while cranking his auto. The motor back-fired, the crank hitting his right arm and breaking it in two places.
We are pleased to note that the downtown property owners are having the sidewalk repaired. Some of them are in pretty bad shape.
125 Years Ago, 1896
A.E. Webber has fitted up the barge used last summer for dancing, as a restaurant. He will anchor it at the mouth of Mission Creek, where all those who want a first-class meal or lunch, when out fishing or hunting, or on pleasure can always secure it. We understand Mr. Webber contemplates building a dancing barge 37 x 50 feet. As soon as it gets too cold for dancing he will take up the floor and use it for transporting wood up the river.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.