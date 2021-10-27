10 Years Ago, 2011
IMAGE Art Show winners included Kristin Webster’s “Lemon Zest,” Dean Baker’s “The Western Wind,” Barb Dreyer’s “Triptych” and Amber Shuey’s “Inspire: A Charcoal Self-Portrait.” Peg Skalicky’s “Life’s a Birch” won the People’s Choice Award and Jessie Decorsey won Best in Show for her piece “The Passion.”
Some hunters have good days. Some have great days. But it’s safe to say, not many have a day like Luke Hegge had on Oct. 20. While out bowhunting with his friend Dan Moon, Hegge shot two ten-point bucks.
Pine City School Board candidates Wally Connaker, Tim Geisler, Wendy Leibel, Bonnie Menigo and Roger Rutgers will compete for four seats in the upcoming Nov. 8 election.
Pine City Area Chamber of Commerce President Sara Helseth spoke on the importance of pursuing one’s passion at the Chamber’s annual meeting at the North West Company Fur Post.
25 Years Ago, 1996
He parachutes into the Alaskan wilderness to fight fires. He has climbed to the summit of Mount McKinley. A passion for outdoor life courses through the veins of Rush City native Bruce L. Nelson. He has put his love for hunting into words, publishing a book called “Hunting Big Whitetails” which has received good reviews from major hunting magazines.
Dragon tennis players Molly Sloan and Ali Mach made it to the state doubles competition. The girls have a combined record of 57 wins and 13 losses in their high school careers.
Mary A. Andersen of Pine City has been named a Melvin Jones Fellow by Lions International.
New Pine County Parole Officer Terryl Arola was hired in January to help reduce its high probation caseloads. “I try, as much as possible, to be an optimist,” Arola said, and “can’t believe ... that people can’t change.”
50 Years Ago, 1971
Ed DeRocker, Hinckley, caught a 17 and one half pound Northern a week ago Saturday while fishing on Pokegama Lake. The fish measured 39 inches long.
75 Years Ago, 1946
On Monday, Oct. 14, the Church of Immaculate Conception was the scene of a pretty wedding, when Sylvia Pangerl was united in marriage to Clarence Pierce.
Pine City’s Dragons racked up their fourth straight championship by defeating a rugged Barnum club 27-18. The Dragons have won three titles outright and shared the championship with Barnum in 1943.
100 Years Ago, 1921
H.S. Atwood of Bruno drove to Sandstone Monday night to have a bullet extracted from his shoulder. During an altercation with his son he received the bullet from a 32 cal. revolver in his right shoulder. It was not a serious wound, but it might have been if it had hit a little lower. The young man has left for parts unknown after receiving a much-deserved trouncing from is father.
We have had the late apple blossoms and the peanut bushes and we thought this was doing pretty good, but Frank Stuck came along yesterday with some nice ripe, juicy strawberries that he had just picked in his garden.
125 Years Ago, 1896
Capt. Seavey received a carload of nice apples as ever came to town on Monday, which he disposed of to our citizens at very reasonable rates.
