10 Years Ago, 2011
Five candidates are on the ballot for Pine City School Board: Tim Geisler, Bonnie Menigo, Wendy Leibel and Wally Connaker. Current board members Roger Rutgers and Ilene Sommer will not run for re-election.
A number of talented performers took to the stage in the Pine County Talent Contest on Aug. 7. In the Preteen category Hallie Rootkie took first place singing “Blue,” while Samantha Leger claimed second singing “I Look At You.” In the Teen category, Jared Montague was awarded first place for his performance of a patriotic medley on the trumpet, while Abby Skluzacek won second for singing “Mean.” In the Open Class Lindsey Rootkie took first for singing “Flat On the Floor,” while in second place was the Sweet Something Band (Zach VanVleet, Victor Lopez, Jacob Johnson and Sam Johnson) playing “Noodle.” All first place participants received a check for $100 and second prize received $50.
25 Years Ago, 1996
Five Pine City Girl Scouts received a special tour of the U.S. Navy Frigate Oliver Hazard-Perry while it was anchored in Duluth: Angela Cummings, Alysia Cummings, Bethany Chromey, Elizabeth Smith and Nicole Odegard.
50 Years Ago, 1971
The University of Minnesota Archaeology Program announces receipt of the gift of additional archaeological materials to be added to the original gift of Mr. and Mrs. Steve Vach, Pine City. The state archaeologist describes the collection as the most completely documented and scientifically useful collection of prehistoric Native American materials he has seen in Minnesota.
Some 15 members of the Hell’s Outcasts, a St. Paul motorcycle club, stopped at Rush City’s liquor store for some thirst quenching on Saturday afternoon, and were rousted out of town after a call was received that they were throwing glasses around.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources stocked 275,000 more lake trout into Lake Superior this summer, but fisheries experts say they face a bleak future unless more is done to control the sea lamprey.
75 Years Ago, 1946
Pine City Dairy, operated by the Hansen Bros., with LaVerne Hansen as manager and Leonard Hansen as operator, have started construction on a new addition to their present plant in Pine City.
It is half a century ago this fall that the Catholic congregation of St. Joseph church in Beroun was first established and preparations are underway to fittingly celebrate the Golden Jubilee on the Sunday of Aug. 25.
Dense clouds of black smoke greeted the Pine City Fire Department when they were called to extinguish a fire in the pole lot of the telephone company north of the depot.
100 Years Ago, 1921
Last Tuesday night sneak thieves entered the garage of Wm. Bottin, living north of town, and helped themselves to a lot of automobile equipment. One complete rear wheel, all of the tires, and everything that could be removed from the motor was taken, including the spark plugs, carburetor, wires, etc.
Buchan and Gleade opened the old Fara meat market last Saturday and are doing a fine job to start with.
In Beroun, Frank Chalupnik opened the new butcher shop last Saturday with a good stock of meat. Business has started very good we understand.
Four armed bandits entered the Almelund State Bank Saturday morning at about nine o’clock and took $7,852 in currency and silver and $3,400 in Liberty bonds. There was an extra amount of cash on hand to take care of the creamery pay checks.
125 Years Ago, 1896
Lemons, bananas and watermelons are available at the drugstore.
The Cripple Creek stage was held up near Grassy, Colorado by masked men, who obtained 12 gold watches and $500 in cash.
Wegen Tapezierung unserer Luth. Kirche is am Sonntag Aben 7:30 Gottesdienst in dem neun schulhouse.
