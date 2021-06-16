10 Years Ago, 2011
A recent car crash with injuries at 2nd Avenue SE and 3rd Street SE has residents expressing concerns about trouble spots and speeders, and about what might happen if those concerns aren’t addressed.
A Minnesota tradition is in full swing. Strawberry season is in full swing and the pick-your-own patch at TLC Berry has many eager visitors filling buckets with fresh-picked berries.
At 100 years of age, Helen Chalupnik is sound of mind and body, and at her recent birthday party she delighted guests with stories of growing up on a farm, surviving being struck by lightning, and her experience teaching in a country school - riding her horse in early and building a fire so it would be warm when the children arrived.
Sculptor Keith Raivo and poets Shelley Odendahl, Judy Lawhon, Keziah Lakedon and Angela Foster celebrated the new, colorful “Snake River” sidewalk of poetry and sculpture that now stands outside the Pine City Library.
25 Years Ago, 1996
Ruby Heller told the 21 students in this year’s Pine City Rural School class about her grandmother’s experience as a nurse-midwife over 60 years ago. Miss Esther Schmidt runs her school the way teachers did in the old days, insisting that her pupils show respect by paying attention, speaking in turn and answering when called upon.
Families involved in the Pine City hockey programs have pledged nearly $50,000 of the $250,000 needed to apply for a state grant to build an ice arena and civic center in Pine City.
Halos to John Skluzacek for washing down the Pine City Rural School Museum, to Andrew Saumer for fitting in the new boards where needed and to Clarence Espeseth and Glen Lindstrom for painting.
Bev and Gary Gahler, owners of Gahler Appliances in Pine City, are pleased to announce that they are the area’s newest Maytag dealers.
50 Years Ago, 1971
Prof. Elden Johnson, state archaeologist, assisted students in setting up a base line prior to the excavation of the home sites located along the Snake River west of Pine City.
An armed hold-up at the Gold Pine Motel in Hinckley was reported to the Sheriff’s Dept. at 2 a.m. by the night clerk at the motel. Hold-up man got around $75 in cash from the register.
Maximum weekly unemployment insurance payments will increase from $57 to $64 for some claimants effective July 4, 1971.
75 Years Ago, 1946
In a game packed with thrills, Pine City lost to Cloverdale, Sunday, 5-4 in 11 innings. This was strictly a pitcher’s battle between Gil Grote of Pine City and Grover, Cloverdale’s southpaw.
The community picnic held at the St. Croix Recreational Area, last Sunday, sponsored by the Pine City Commercial Club and Snake River Conservation Club was a decided success in every respect, with close to a thousand in attendance.
100 Years Ago, 1921
Close to 3,000 people attended the Royalton farmer club picnic, held at the Duxbury-Erickson farm, west of Pine City, last Sunday. Hon. J. Adam Bede of Pine City and State Senator Larson of Sandstone addressed the big gathering.
Walter Eng, son of Mr. and Mrs. O.P. Eng of Rush City, and Miss Bertha Saren, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gus Saren, were married at Pine City last Saturday.
125 Years Ago, 1896
Land seekers are still numerous around these parts, there are at least 25 to 30 parties looking for land. Most of these are from the southern part of the state and come with plenty of money, these are the kind of settlers any community can be glad to welcome.
A.E. Webber, with the “Stowe,” is making regular trips to and from Pokegama, but he doesn’t seem to be satisfied with what he is doing, as we have been informed that he has been down to Chisago Lakes looking over the place preparatory to moving his boat down there.
