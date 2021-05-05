10 Years Ago, 2011
The new Pine City Public Library Dedication on May 7 brought out a crowd of over 100 library supporters to celebrate the generosity, dedication and hard work of the many people who made the newly remodeled library possible. Peter Boo, a native of Pine City and the brother of Henrietta Boo Hudson – in whose name a $200,000 donation was given to the library – commended Mayor Jane Robbins for her zeal in gathering donations to match that amount. Max Blaufuss led the team that oversaw the library project.
Bulldozers, backhoes and hardhats have descended onto Woodpecker Ridge as construction once again gets underway on Fifth Avenue NE and Second Avenue NE in Pine City.
Pine City was once again named one of the “Best Communities for Music Education in America” by the NAMM Foundation - an honor shared by only 179 schools in the entire united states.
25 Years Ago, 1996
The first American Cancer Society Relay for Life ever held in Pine City raised $19,000, exceeding its goal by $4,000. Coordinator Carolyn Tuckner said she was thrilled with how everything went.
A new juvenile curfew ordinance will take place in Pine City this week, an attempt by the city to curb the number of complaints it is receiving about inappropriate behavior by young people.
Residents of Lakeside Nursing Home declared the Pine Area Lions Club as Volunteers of the Year. Others nominated for the honor were Little Country Band, Carl Peterson, Glen Lundeen and his band and the Pine City Senior Citizens Choir.
50 Years Ago, 1971
The Connor Fur Post is scheduled to officially open on May 9 at 10 a.m. The fur post was completed late last fall after seven summers of work at the site; four spent in careful digging for artifacts by the society’s archaeologists, three in constructing the post and its surrounding stockades so that it would last.
Major R.E. Blanchard, former Pine Citian, was congratulated by the commanding officer of Marine Attack Squadron 311 for having completed his 300th sortie in the Republic of Vietnam. The 300 missions were accumulated over two tours of Vietnam.
75 Years Ago, 1946
Mrs. Clara Anderson and her son Harold, owners of Clara’s and Harold’s Eat Shoppe, closed a business transaction last week whereby they sold the establishment to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Therrien, who will operate the Eat Shoppe in the future.
A.A. Hobert, agricultural instructor here, has been appointed to judge at the Minnesota State Fair. He will also judge at several of the county fairs in the coming year.
100 Years Ago, 1921
Art Hoffman had a near escape from death last Saturday afternoon. He was excavating for the water mains on Frank Bukachek’s place in the west part of town, and was tunneling from one hole to another when the sand caved in, covering all but a part of his head. His head was in a small hole and the sand was light and dry, giving him a chance to breathe which was all that saved his life. He stated that he heard the north bound train whistle after the cave in and also the south bound train before they came.
125 Years Ago, 1896
It is claimed that a successful flying machine has been built. It is the invention of Professor Langley, secretary of the Smithsonian Institute who has christened the machine the “Aerondrome.” It is said to work perfectly, barring a few minor defeats, which can be easily overcome.
We have been informed that we are to have a lady dentist locate here, she having rented the residence owned and occupied by William Connor on Eighth Street.
