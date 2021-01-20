10 Years Ago, 2011
Richard Hooker of Brook Park was seriously injured on Jan. 24 after being struck by a train in the town of Henriette, just east of Highway 107. Hooker’s vehicle was pushed around 200 yards by the train before it came to a stop just north of County Road 11.
A family rivalry will heat up the ice this Saturday. Molly, Hiedi, Jake and Scott Cornelius are all stock quad racers – and 17 year old Jake is state ice racing champion.
The Hinckley-Pine City Flames Snowmobile Club has maps to offer tosnowmobilers traveling over the club’s 106 miles of trail.
25 Years Ago, 1996
Steve Bauman, a Woodpecker Ridge resident, will coordinate Pine City’s new Neighborhood Watch program. “Your Neighborhood Watch program can be what you want to make it,” Sheriff Steve Haavisto told interested residents.
During the past year, 854.58 tons of recyclables were removed from the county’s recycling sheds at a total cost of $160,940. East Central Sanitation charged $185.57 per ton for that service.
The Pine County Fair Board elected Ray Wimmer as president, Walter Hagberg as VP, Leonard Hinze as secretary and John Skluzacek as treasurer. Directors are Doug Anderson, Everett Baker, Ronald Berdan, Mark Emslander, Steve Hallan, Eldon Johnson, Robert Reiser, Jim Sward, Ed Steele, James Wiedemann and Scott Wimmer. Honorary members are Al Erhart and Jim Youngbauer.
50 Years Ago, 1971
A snowmobile accident east of Beroun caused painful cuts on Dennis Willert’s neck and face when he was injured crossing the fields just north of his home on his snowmobile and he struck a barbed wire fence. He received more than 40 stitches.
The Pine City matmen added another victory to their record by defeating the North Branch Vikings 28-11.
Three Alexandria men have been fined $400 each for killing a deer in Lake Carlos State Park, the Department of Natural Resources reported.
75 Years Ago, 1946
F.O. J. Peterson of Minneapolis has announced his intention to open a concrete block manufacturing business in Pine City in the very near future. It will probably be in operation about the middle of February.
Lester Bombard, son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Bombard, suffered a painful injury to his right hand last Friday while working on a saw rig.
100 Years Ago, 1921
Elmer Carlson of Crookston has been employed as butter maker for the local creamery and will take charge on Feb. 1.
The difference in the potato crop of this year over last year can be seen in the amount of potatoes shipped from Rock Creek. Up to Jan. 20 of this year, 16 cars have been shipped while up to this date last year 51 cars were shipped, a difference of 35 cars.
125 Years Ago, 1896
Have you ever visited Beroun? If not, it will pay you to go up and see the the improvements that have been made in the past year. A new school house now adorns the corner of the government road and the town line road. The settlers are working hard to get it completed but the cold weather of the past couple of weeks has been somewhat of a drawback to them. One year ago it was wilderness, but today there are acres of land under cultivation, and more farmers are coming every week.
The sad need of a curfew ordinance has been forcibly brought to the minds of businessmen every night this week by the whooping horde of youngsters who make evenings hideous in front of the business houses on Main Street. “The powers that be” should exercise their authority in stopping this nuisance.
