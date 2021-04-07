10 Years Ago, 2011
Janet McNally of Tamarack Lamb & Wool, located just north of Pine City, has been raising her sheep entirely on pasture for over two decades. She has come to be known as a key resource in the sheep industry.
“Take My Breath Away” is the theme for this year’s Pine City High School Prom. The Grand March will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the school gymnasium. The public is invited to attend; tickets are $2.
Life Scout Cody Miller took volunteers from Pine City Boy Scout Troop 188 to join the flag honor guard at the troop advancement ceremony. Scouts included Stephen Pulkrabek, Josh Zerwas, Andrew Erickson, Cody Miller, Alex Zemek and Eli Grubbs.
Coming Soon - Pamelia’s Galleria, Pine City, offering individual booths for your antiques, boutiques and “uniques.” For more info, call Pam.
25 Years Ago, 1996
Bars in Pine City will not be able to open for business at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Expressing mixed emotions on the issue, Pine City Council members last Wednesday night decided not to amend the city’s liquor ordinance.
Pine City Senior Dining Center Coordinator Geri Othoudt has been named 1996 Citizen of the Year. Nominated for the honor by several members of the local senior citizens club and others as well, Othoudt was lauded as “a loving, caring and dedicated person.”
Pine City is pursuing a grant to expand the park at the public beach, and to make improvements to the property between Pizza Pub and the swimming beach. The city is trying to acquire the tax-forfeited parcel from Pine County. The estimated cost is $130,000.
Highlights of the Easter bunny breakfast were a bunny story from Joanne Cahill and a visit from the Easter Bunny himself.
50 Years Ago, 1971
Eye catching colored lights flashing across screens on the engine testing machines of the Pine City Area Vocational Technical School’s booth proved a popular stop for many of the students taking part in the Education Fair.
The Pine County tourist meeting was held recently at Tobie’s Big Kettle Room. More community participation is needed to attract tourists to Pine County. Guest speakers highlighted the importance of customer service.
The Brownie Scouts entertained the residents of Lakeside Nursing Home. Thirty-three Brownies brought Easter greetings and songs to the residents.
75 Years Ago, 1946
The partnership of W.S. McEachern and D.R. Wilcox, publishers of the Pine Poker since October 1920 and of the Pine Poker-Pioneer since 1940, was dissolved this week when Wilcox became the sole owner of the newspaper plant by buying out the interest of Mr. McEachern.
Edin Motor Sales of Pine City have been given a distributor’s franchise for D-X and Diamond Products and will carry a complete line.
100 Years Ago, 1921
The band of horse traders left town Tuesday. It looked like a small sized circus with the covered wagons, autos and string of horses. Chief of police Biedermann heaved a sigh of relief when they left. John was afraid some of them had sticky fingers and he looked over the town to see if any of the buildings or other personal property had departed with them.
The Power Company is installing an electric sign for the Breckenridge Pharmacy this week. The sign, about 2x3 feet in size, is from the Flexlume Electric Sign Co. at Buffalo, New York. The word “Drugs” will be illuminated. Other merchants in town are figuring on electric signs, we understand.
125 Years Ago, 1896
The tender of the dam (Chengwatana) was very much alarmed Tuesday, on account of the water rising so fast. The dam is an old affair, and it is feared it will go out at any time. The water is rising on an average of six inches every 24 hours.
The ice has about all gone out of the river and the water is rising although the gates are all open. A boom has been stretched across the river above the railroad bridge to prevent the bridge and dam from going out with the jam of logs that is expected here within the next few days.
