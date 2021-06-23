10 Years Ago, 2011
An 11-year-old Hinckley girl was killed in a fierce storm that swept through east central Minnesota and western Wisconsin on Friday, July 1. The girl was at a campground, hiding from the wind by a tree when the tree fell on her. The storm caused tremendous damage across the region. At the Shuey farm on St. Croix Road, it toppled a 40 foot bushel bin. Storm clean-up was slowed by the Minnesota government shutdown, which resulted in 23,000 state employees being laid off.
Pianist Natalie Cahill, a sixth grader from Pine City, recently performed at the Minnesota Music Teacher’s Association Honors Concert at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
Disc golf enthusiast Dan Schnable has set a new world record for completing the most holes in 24 hours at the Voyageur Park course in Pine City.
25 Years Ago, 1996
Big doings are planned at Pine City Country Club on July 6 to mark the 25th anniversary of the golf course. Dawn Gibb, Carol Nyrhinen and Jimmy D’Aoust have been active in planning and putting together a program that recalls the trials of making a course in Pine City into reality.
The third annual reunion for members of the Pine City High School Class of 1946 and older will be held at the American Legion Club on Aug. 15. Place reservations with Margaret Lilja or Duane Glasow.
“Arsenic and Old Lace” is coming to Pine City over two upcoming weekends. “It’s the first time Pine City’s Heritage Players have presented this time-honored comedy,” said director Betty Gilbey. “The cast is quite large, 11 men and three women, and the action is uproarious.”
50 Years Ago, 1971
The Tom Connor Fur Trading Post will be featured in a documentary planned on WCCO TV. The fur post will be one of three historic sites featured on “Minnesota That Was.”
“It’s more rare than a hole-in-one,” said Ron Wanless, golf club secretary, as he reported that a double eagle was shot at the local course Sunday. Jimmy Robinson of Minneapolis put the ball in the cup with just two strokes on hole number one, a 475-yard par five hole. Robinson was golfing with Wanless, Bob Emerson and Roger Hagstrom.
75 Years Ago, 1946
Considerable damage was done to roads, bridges, silos and other farm buildings in the storm that hit this section last Monday.
The five-month hunt for burglars who broke into the Denham post office and other business places in Denham last Jan. 7 came to an end last week, when postal inspectors arrested two 18-year-old youths who admitted the robbery.
Hubert H. Humphrey, youthful mayor of Minneapolis, will be the principle speaker at the co-op picnic which will be held at Pine Camp on Sunday, June 30.
100 Years Ago, 1921
There will be a barn dance at the Frank Kosik place, three and one-half miles northwest of Pine City in the Ausmus woods, Saturday of this week. The Rock Lake orchestra will furnish the music.
Clark Pennington states he is getting along nicely, following the operation for appendicitis last week.
The Beroun ball team had a change of luck last Sunday when they defeated the Brook Park nine by a score of 16 to 6. Snowball Edin of Pine City did the pitching for the Beroun boys and George Prochaska was on the receiving end.
125 Years Ago, 1896
On Wednesday evening, a ball club was organized here, to be known as the Reliables of Pine City. The following are the members of the club: Robt. Wilcox, captain; Chas. Nason, manager; Chas. Griffith; Gustave Kruse, Eugene Barnum, Day Payne, Will Hurley, Michael Hurley, Paul Perkins, Henry Glasow and Arthur Brandes.
Handbills are out announcing a second dance to be given at Bangle’s Pavilion at Pokegama this Friday evening. The boat will leave the dock at eight o’clock p.m. sharp, and will tow a barge, as that only one trip need be made, and ample room will be provided for all that wish to go at the small price of twenty-five for the round trip.
