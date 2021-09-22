10 Years Ago, 2011
It was the last day of July 2009 when Shane Bauer, Josh Fattal and Sarah Shourd were taken into custody by Iranian border guards, and just a short time later that Pine City’s Cindy Hickey heard the news that her son was a prisoner. She had no way of knowing that the news was the start of a two-year ordeal of frustration, heartbreak and worry, of calling public officials, of vigils and speeches, and waiting – always waiting – for some sort of word from her son. And after waiting for two years and two months, she finally got the news she had fought and worked and prayed for: Shane was coming home. Shane Bauer and Josh Fattal were released from Evin Prison in Tehran, Iran on Sept. 22, and met their families on an airport runway in Oman. The families released a statement calling it, “the best day of our lives.”
Max Blaufuss has been selected as Pine City’s 2011 Outstanding Citizen of the Year. While always maintaining Lakeside Medical Center, Blaufuss has also been involved in the ownership of Lake Superior Laundry and Lake Superior Cleaners. He served on the city council, and was deeply involved in the reconstruction of the Pine City Library.
25 Years Ago, 1996
After two years of waiting and wondering, Pine City residents are seeing action on the site that will be occupied by the Wal-Mart store. A week’s worth of bulldozing has created a huge field of dirt just west of the Pamida store in Evergreen Square. According to Pine City Administrator Bob Voss, the city is completing its final review of the Wal-Mart building plans and expects to issue a building permit within the week.
Pine City science students reached for the stars in a NASA-sponsored competition to design a future spacecraft. Sixth graders Melissa Caza, Noelle Roubinek, Amy Hambly and Heidi Larsen placed second in the state, while fifth graders Brittney Jewel, Crystle Teich and Jasmine Mazzitello placed third in the state.
Pine City archer Kevin Kubat will make Pope and Young’s archery recordbook with the bear he bagged Saturday, Sept. 14. Kubat was bow hunting east of Pine City when the 425 pound male bear wandered directly beneath his stand. He was able to hit the bear through the heart from 10 yards away.
50 Years Ago, 1971
Vandals were at work here last Saturday night when they maliciously opened the valve on a county highway department storage tank west of the freeway at Pine City and emptied the 5,000 gallons of oil the tank held. Value of the oil is something over $700.
Last Thursday night, unidentified persons methodically tore off 80 radio antennas from cars parked in the Ike Gillespie used car lot located on the freeway access road into Pine City.
75 Years Ago, 1946
V.W. Ziebarth today reported the total enrollment of Pine City schools at 632 pupils for the 1946-47 school year.
The marriage of Edna Maghalen, daughter of Monila, P.I. to Lt. Albert Milgrom, son of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Milgrom of Pine City was announced last week.
100 Years Ago, 1921
Wm. Bantleon and Ben Haas ushered in the hunting season with a little trip east of Beroun last Friday afternoon and succeeded in bagging the limit of chickens allowed.
125 Years Ago, 1896
The excursion, picnic and dance given by the band boys came off on Friday of last week. The day was all that the boys could have asked for as it was pleasant and warm.
Carl Vanhoven made a short visit to Meadow Lawn the latter part of the week hunting with the Holler boys.
