10 Years Ago, 2011
Mora and North Branch each lost a grocery store when their Nelson’s Market closed. But not Pine City. Chris’ Food Center, based in Sandstone, has taken over the market and President Craig Thorvig said that shoppers will soon be seeing changes and improvements.
Derby crews will be paying tribute to legendary driver Ronnie Cox, with a special “Wrecking for Ronnie” heat in his honor at this year’s Pine County Fair. Cox, who has been driving in the derby since he was 16, is battling a lung disease called sarcoidosis and is a candidate for a double lung transplant.
Tunes and tomatoes, family and farming – all these could be associated with the Martin family, aka Martin’s Greenhouses (their family business) and 5 ‘til Sunrise (their country rock band).
Jess Christensen and Shane Clune of Pine City competed at the International Karate Competition in Long Beach, California, and won numerous awards in the tournament.
25 Years Ago, 1996
Eight young women from Pine City are in the middle of an exciting week as they vie for the title of Miss Pine City: Sunshine Bunce, DeDe Stromquist, Tarah Moffatt, Kelly Reitan, Jennifer MacQuiddy, Jennie Abbott, Jessica Odegard and Tanya Milliman.
Two very active Pine City senior citizens have been named Pine County’s Outstanding Seniors for 1996. Virgina Christenson was described as “a firecracker,” and a dedicated hospice volunteer. Clarence Peterson has delivered Meals on Wheels for the past eight years, and, “you would never meet a nicer man.”
50 Years Ago, 1971
Northwestern Bell Telephone Company is constructing a new garage adjacent to the Pine City telephone building.
Jan’s Beauty Shop, Rock Creek is advertising a Lemonade Permanent for $12.50, haircut included.
Minnesota is into the recreational trail business with both feet, and with snowmobiles, horses and bicycles too, according to Robert L. Herbst, DNR. Five new trails, Glacial Lake Trail, Country View Trail, Douglas Trail, Root River Trail and Sakatah will soon be available for public use.
75 Years Ago, 1946
The class in agriculture for G.I.’s will start on Aug. 1, 1946. The class work will be held in the high school and will be under the direction of Clyde Shumway.
W.W. D’Aoust, local Northern Pacific agent since March 25, 1929, has retired from the service effective on Monday of this week. Mr. D’Aoust first entered the employ of the Northern Pacific on May 17, 1907, and ranked eighth on the list of employees.
100 Years Ago, 1921
The First National Bank of Pine City has purchased the Buselmeier building adjoining the bank building, from W. Buselmeier, the deal being completed last week. The building is occupied by the Petschel restaurant, and they will remain there in that business. It is the intention of First National, sometime in the future, to extend the present bank building, the same length as the one purchased, add another story and make one large building put of both of them.
125 Years Ago, 1896
During the first week of its operation, the Pine City Creamery took in 9,000 pounds of milk and turned out 415 pounds of prime butter. Yesterday, 2,000 pounds of milk were taken in. The machinery works perfectly, and the management is well-pleased with the plant.
A traveling tintype gallery struck town the first of the week, and has located next to the print shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.