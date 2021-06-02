10 Years Ago, 2011
Adam Olson, Nick Cummings, Jordan Pangerl and Mike Hansmann are state champions, coming first in the 4x100 meter relay and second in the 4x200.
A two-day “Arrowheads & Stone Tools” will be held at the North West Company Fur Post, with “knappers” from around the region demonstrating the art and craft of shaping stone.
25 Years Ago, 1996
About 175 people attended the May 30 public hearing held by the Pokegama Town Board on the $6.1 million project around Pokegama Lake, with $3.7 million in grant funds and a $2.5 million loan. The assessed costs per household will be approximately $5,000, or about $375 per year for 20 years.
Linda Gohman is battling a very rare condition called Bartters Syndrome, which manifested when she was child. With the aid of a drug called indomethacin, which boosted her potassium, she has manged to live a fairly normal life, with her husband and six healthy children. However, two years ago it flared up with a vengeance, and the community is coming together to support her with a fundraiser.
New metal bleachers will help accommodate the grandstand crowds at the Pine County Fair this summer. Fair board members working on the project included Leonard Hinze, Harold Baum, Eldon Johnson, Ray Wimmer, Everette Baker, Mark Emslander and John Skluzacek.
50 Years Ago, 1971
An eye-witness account of Communist efforts to subvert youth in the United States will be presented by Gerry Kirk in a public speech at the Pine City High School auditorium.
Sheriff John Kozisek and two deputies searched a wooded area about four miles east of Sandstone last Thursday for two boys, aged four and five, who had been reported lost at 1:30 p.m. They were located about 4:30 p.m. when they came onto County Road 30. It’s estimated that they walked at least two miles through thick underbrush and swamps. Neither of the boys suffered any injuries. They said they followed, “Mac,” their dog, all the way.
75 Years Ago, 1946
Plans are being completed for the big point picnic of the Pine City Commercial Club and Conservation Club, which is being held at the St. Croix Park, east of Hinckley.
Sunday is the day of the long planned-for 10th District American Legion and Auxiliary Convention at Pine City. The Heath-Perkins Post has made final preparations to entertain the visitors and have planned a parade with floats, a banquet Sunday evening, and a wreck to be staged by the 40 and eight members which will be held Saturday night.
100 Years Ago, 1921
H.T. Davis has purchased the fast motor boat owned by Father Leo. Father Leo expects to buy a small launch.
125 Years Ago, 1896
P.W. McAllen and wife, of Bristol, South Dakota, have been in this place for the past week. Mr. McAllen is here looking over the ground preparatory to the location of a bank. He is very much pleased with the outlook here, and if nothing happens more that he knows of he will be prepared to start the bank in a few days time.
