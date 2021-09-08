10 Years Ago, 2011
After a parent reported spotting a man carrying a shotgun near the Pine City Elementary School before 8 a.m. on the morning of Sept. 7, law enforcement and school officials were on high alert. However, when the possible gunman was described to neighbors, they said he fitted the description of a man who often walks around the area at that time carrying an umbrella, which may have appeared to be a firearm. “We’re very confident that ... the situation was a case of mistaken identity,” said Pine County Sheriff Robin Cole.
Residents of Pine County gathered in Hinckley on Sunday to remember the fallen and honor the heroes of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Hundreds turned out for the memorial event at Brennan Field.
With a new blacktop parking lot paved, grass and shrubs planted – and the updated drive-ups now open – Frandsen Bank & Trust of Pine City is looking better than ever. Frandsen Bank & Trust of Pine City President Corey Berube said that what was once two buildings with an underground tunnel running between them has now been moved into one building. Berube said the second building which housed the old drive-ups had become costly to maintain.
25 Years Ago, 1996
Sixty-one drivers competed in the replay demolition derby at the Pine City Fairgrounds this past Saturday. The event was to make up for the derby canceled by the grandstand fire at this year’s fair. The event drew nearly 2,000 spectators. Ron Cox emerged as the overall derby winner, followed by Gary Hopkins in second. Third place went to Croy Laase, fourth to Casey Laase and fifth to Ricky Winsor.
The Women’s Morning Golf League at the Pine City Country Club gathered to celebrate the end of the season with an 18-hole tournament, including Nancy Stevens, Delphine Johnson, Pat Pangerl, Bev Gahler, Peg Lehman, Marge Ries, Peg Christenson, Tharon Lindroth, Liz Boeldt, Joyce Kosbab, Marilyn Anderson, Betty Griffen, Cara Novy, Jeanette Frandsen, Mary Andersen, Joyce Nicoll, Virginia Treptow and Carol Forrest.
50 Years Ago, 1971
Work is moving along rapidly on the new Erickson Holiday station store building presently being constructed in Pine City.
A bull belonging to Ralph Brackenbury attacked him last Thursday morning. Brackenbury was taken to Rush City hospital.
75 Years Ago, 1946
The Pine City Electric Co., owned and operated by Fred and Bill Holstein and Ralph Wollio, have completed the task of moving into their new building, recently constructed in south Pine City on Highway 61.
100 Years Ago, 1921
About 25 young folks were entertained at the Jim Karas home east of town last Sunday evening at a watermelon party. A fine time was had by those present and about 100 melons, more or less, were eaten.
125 Years Ago, 1896
Many of the saw mills throughout the northwest have been shut down within the past few weeks, and many others which are now running will be shut down as soon as arrangements can be made for caring for the logs now on hand. Hundreds of men along the line of the St. Paul and Duluth road who have been depending on the saw mill for employment are out of a job. There is not a saw mill in Minnesota that has made a dollar in the past year. The increase in the imports of Canadian lumber has been tremendous before the present tariff law had gone into effect, and the duty on Canadian lumber had been removed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.