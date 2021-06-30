10 Years Ago, 2011
The brutal July 1 storm created damage throughout Pine County, and the chaos was multiplied as Pine County Sheriff’s Office squad cars suddenly lost the ability to communicate by radio when the Askov radio tower lost power and the backup generator gave out. “It was an emergency response nightmare,” said Pine County Sheriff Robin Cole. “All of the challenges you could think of were presented.”
Fourteen girls are vying for the title of Little Miss Pine City. Maggie Smetana (Snuffy and Lara Smetana), Lola Brouwer (Jason and Amy Brouwer), Sophia Bolduc (Lee and Stacy Bolduc), Carly Tyberg (Chris and Casey Tyberg), Kaia VanGrinsven (Tammi and Mike VanGrinsven), Emma Strike (Jodi Strike-Brehm), Emily Milliman (Matthew and Tonya Milliman), Grace Horak (Kevin and Melissa Horak), Vivian Cavallin (Jeff and JacLynn Cavallin), Ashley Peters (Kevin and Caron Peters), Brooke Pantlin (Ashley Pantlin), Siarra Fix (Harold and Roxanne Fix), Laura Maloney (Paul and Erin Maloney) and Cayli Hancock (Joshua and Brittney Hancock).
25 Years Ago, 1996
Making way for the new was the theme of the day at the former Pine City 3M plant on Friday. The plant, a Pine City entity since 1968, is now part of Imation, a spinoff company from 3M. Plant Manager Tom Grahek watched as Mayor Jane Robbins pulled down the 3M banner to reveal the Imation sign.
If a Pine City resident from 100 years ago could walk the city today, he wouldn’t be able to find many businesses he used to patronize. But he’d be able to find the First National Bank, which has inhabited the corner of 6th Street and 3rd Avenue since December 1896.
Pine City third grader Natalie Mold was a winner in the Minnesota Music Teachers Association State Music Contest, and performed at Northrup Auditorium in Minneapolis. She is the student of Tricia Jeske.
50 Years Ago, 1971
Prisoners in the Isanti County Jail in Cambridge overpowered the night dispatcher, locked him in a cell and escaped around 9 p.m. on Monday, June 21. The dispatcher was overpowered after he unlocked the door to take in medicine to one of the prisoners.
75 Years Ago, 1946
Mr. and Mrs. Mike Biedermann are announcing the opening of the diner, located on the bank of the Snake River, near the Highway 61 bridge. They will be open for business on July 4. This diner was formerly operated by Mr. and Mrs. George Lehet, and has been closed for several years.
100 Years Ago, 1921
A young lad, 12 years of age, was arrested by Chief Biedermann last Friday for passing a couple of forged checks and stealing a revolver from Art Smith, who is employed at the S.B. Wells farm. The young lad had gone out there to work. When arrested, he was in bed at the Agnes Hotel and the loaded revolver was laying by his side.
Wendell and Ell Huber built a diving tower at the bathing beach last Sunday. The boys are great bathing enthusiasts and bought the lumber and did the work themselves. The tower was a big addition to the bathing sports and is in constant use.
125 Years Ago, 1896
From all parts of the state come reports of outrages of greater or less degree committed by tramps. In some instances tar and feathers have been applied as a remedy, but nothing less than a swift dose of buckshot or a hempen necktie will make much impression on the professional hobo.
Thursday was the hottest day of the season. The thermometer registered 96 in the shade.
Now that there are so many guests coming into our village and spending a good deal of their time on the lake and river, would it not be a good thing for our village council to pass an ordinance prohibiting the boys from going in bathing in broad daylight, without bathing suits, as they now do.
