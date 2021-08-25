10 Years Ago, 2011
Jackie McKellar launched confetti into the air at the Marine Master Sergeant Daniel L. Fedder Memorial Scholarship event on Aug. 27. The event raised over $10,000 for the scholarship to honor Fedder, who was killed one year ago in Afghanistan.
Construction of the Pine City Fire Hall took a step backward on Aug. 25 after city council members voted to rebid part of the project. The bids came in at $1,729,900. The city has only $1,494,000 budgeted.
Beroun’s Dean Plessel is a mechanic and welder turned artist, and recently finished creating a huge dragon for his wife, who loves dragons.
25 Years Ago, 1996
For 100 years now, St. Joseph’s Church has stood at the heart of the Pine County community of Beroun. Joseph Chalupsky moved to “Brown’s Hill,” with his wife and nine children, renamed the town Beroun, and built nine houses, a general store and a sawmill. More Czech Catholic families moved to the area, and in 1896 they started work on building their new church.
Pine City mayor and council members have given themselves their first raise in 10 years. The mayor’s wage goes from $100 to $200 per month, while city council goes from $80 per month to $150 per month. Members will receive $35 per meeting.
Winners of the talent contest at the Pine County Fair include Jennifer Tragethon, Jaci and Joell Werner, Krystal Anderson, Katie Koch, Emily Stevens, Taylor Kraft, and Kate and Leah Anderson.
50 Years Ago, 1971
A city postal carrier suffered a dog bite and had to undergo the usual medical attention, including a tetanus shot. Postmaster Louis Chalupsky advised all dog owners today of possible withdrawal of mail delivery due to the bite, with more than the usual number of complaints this year regarding loose, ill-tempered dogs.
Rush City deputy policeman Charles Field proposed to the Rush City village council that a “canine unit” be purchased for use in law enforcement work there.
75 Years Ago, 1946
Due to the polio epidemic and recommendations of the State Board of Health and State Commissioner of Education, the local school board decided not to open school until Monday, Sept. 16.
100 Years Ago, 1921
Thieves entered the chicken pens of U.F. Joslin, living on the east side of the lake, sometime Monday night and succeeded in getting away with about 60 birds. This is getting to be quite a common occurrence as a number of farmers have been visited within the past few weeks.
Sig Striegl arrived yesterday from Minneapolis for a visit at the home of his brother here. Sig will play solo coronet with the band during the fair.
During a recent test made in Seattle, Washington, one American-made touring car established a record rate of 36 3/4 miles to gallon of gas.
125 Years Ago, 1896
We are informed that at the meeting of the village council last evening, a proposition was received from Messrs. Dolge and Chalupsky, by which those gentlemen offer to erect and equip ready for business within the limits of this village, a flouring mill with a capacity of 100 barrels per day, and operate the same continuously for a period of five years, and during this period, light the streets of this village with 30 incandescent lights, each of 32 candle power. Upon payment to them by the village of the sum of $2,000, $1,000 to be paid when such mill and electric light plant is constructed and ready for operation and the remaining $1,000 at the expiration of five years.
By the death of a farmer known as Marion Elston, who has lived near St. Joseph, Missouri for 25 years, it was discovered that the deceased was a woman. She belonged to the G.A.R. and had been in a number of battles during the late war without her sex being discovered.
