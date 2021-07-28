10 Years Ago, 2011
Pamida has announced that it plans to convert its Pine City store to a smaller size with different goods in the same location, calling it the “Pharmacy Plus” format.
A federal disaster has been declared for Pine County, 13 other counties and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe due to the damage from the July 1 windstorm. The total estimated damage to public assets and infrastructure is estimated at $2.4 million, with the damage to private property much higher. Workers are still busy wielding chainsaws in St. Croix State Park and St. Croix State Forest as they attempt to clear the roads and trails of fallen timber.
25 Years Ago, 1996
Generations of Pine Citians learned to waltz and polka under its roof, and even though the building has stood empty for many years, people still talk about the fun they had there. But like the era it represented, Pine Camp is no more. The famous dance hall on the shores of Cross Lake was demolished recently, the site purchased by Jim and Kandi Koppen of Pine City. A fellow from North Branch salvaged the 85 foot clear span roof. The rest is rubble.
Adam Zemek of Pine City and Mike Caza of Grasston recently attended the Deep Portage Conservation Reserve camp in Hackensack for training in wildlife management, hunting ethics, marksmanship and more.
Brook Park’s Chuck Ennis was shot through the spine while serving in Vietnam, but though he has no movement in his legs, his hands and his left arm, but that hasn’t stopped the 47-year-old from going for the gold. He won two gold medals in bowling at this year’s National Veterans Wheelchair Games in Seattle.
50 Years Ago, 1971
The University of Minnesota Archaeology Program announces receipt of the gift of additional archaeological materials to be added to the original gift of Mr. and Mrs. Steve Vach, Pine City. The state archaeologist describes the collection as the most completely documented and scientifically useful collection of prehistoric Native American materials he has seen in Minnesota.
A bumper crop of rutabagas is expected in Askov this year by the local firm of Askov, A. Henrikson, Inc. This year’s crop should exceed 10-12 tons per acre.
75 Years Ago, 1946
Pine City Dairy, operated by the Hansen Bros., with LaVerne Hansen as manager and Leonard Hansen as operator, have started construction on a new addition to their present plant in Pine City.
It is half a century ago this fall that the Catholic congregation of St. Joseph church in Beroun was first established and preparations are underway to fittingly celebrate the Golden Jubilee on the Sunday of Aug. 25.
100 Years Ago, 1921
Last Tuesday night sneak thieves entered the garage of Wm. Bottin, living north of town, and helped themselves to a lot of automobile equipment. One complete rear wheel, all of the tires, and everything that could be removed from the motor was taken, including the spark plugs, carburetor, wires, etc.
Four armed bandits entered the Almelund State Bank Saturday morning at about nine o’clock and took $7,852 in currency and silver and $3,400 in Liberty bonds. There was an extra amount of cash on hand to take care of the creamery pay checks.
125 Years Ago, 1896
Lemons, bananas and watermelons are available at the drugstore.
The Cripple Creek stage was held up near Grassy, Colorado by masked men, who obtained 12 gold watches and $500 in cash.
