10 Years Ago, 2011
The Pine City Blue Star Moms started in March 2011, and are open to all moms with deployed servicemembers in East Central Minnesota. “Nobody understands what it’s like to wait for that phone call you don’t want like another mom,” said Mary Jo Muellner.
A good time was had by all at the annual Blackboard Review, featuring performances by Kolette Lind, Carolyn Clark, Carol Nyrhinen, Joel Lorsung, Jared Clementson and Jared Polzine.
RC Iron Hog owners Don and Bobbi Schultz accepted the Rock Creek Business Site Award from the City of Rock Creek.
The Magnificent Red Hatters of Pine City will be carpooling to Vannelli’s By the Lake in Forest Lake next week for lunch and entertainment by a professional palm, psychic and astrology consultant.
25 Years Ago, 1996
A total of 467 district voters elected Deb Bombard, Steve Odegard and Tim Geisler to the Pine City School Board.
Halos to Bob and Flo Mallet for all of their support this year and generous donation of three new tables. Thanks for remembering the children at the school as special during the year. – Staff and students of St. Mary’s School
First Assembly of God Church in Pine City recently held its Race-A-Rama and coloring contest. The overall winner in the race was Trevor Asher, who also took first for the Trailblazers group. Other first place winners were Jamie Wolf for the Straight Arrows, Justin Palmer for the Buckaroos and Eric Martin for the Pioneers.
50 Years Ago, 1971
An announcement of the dedication and opening of the Chengwatana Scenic and Historical Trail in Pine County was made this week by the Pine County Historical Society.
Marion Kvech with a canceled check dated Oct. 9, 1907 was first prize winner in the recently held “oldest canceled checks contest” at the First National Bank, in conjunction with their open house.
Dennis Frandsen, Rush City, was one of 14 snowmobilers to record a cross-country “first” in Montana’s Rock Mountain this April. The party made the first snowmobile trip over Grasshopper Glacier, traveling alongside 12,799 foot high Granite Peak, the highest point in Montana. The 108-mile round trip from Big Timber to Cook City, Montana, took eight and a half hours each way.
75 Years Ago, 1946
Pine Camp, the popular night club located east of Pine City on Cross Lake, which has been closed since before the war, will have its premiere opening on Memorial Day, when the new owners, Mr. and Mrs. Ray Salonek will present “The Esquires,” a 10-piece orchestra with girl vocalist, for their opening dance.
The grand opening of the Electric and Heating Service Co., will be held in their new location on Saturday, May 25. They have taken over the Swanson Mortuary building across from the Family Theatre. The store is under the management of Harry Krech.
100 Years Ago, 1921
Marshall Biedermann circulated handbills in the village last evening, which warn folks that the village ordinance prohibits automobiles traveling in excess of 15 miles per hour, and stating that anyone exceeding that speed on and after May 21, will be prosecuted.
When the girls get out in their short skirts, it might be called the parade of the calf club.
125 Years Ago, 1896
Thursday the drivers commenced sluicing at five o’clock in the morning, as they had a fair wind, the first in over a week.
