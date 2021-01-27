10 Years Ago, 2011
Linda and David Kleppe display their luminaries that will be lit up and placed around Pine City High School during the upcoming Relay for Life.
The world is more connected than ever. One sign of this phenomenon is that the Pine City Pioneer website was down for a day and a half last week after being attacked by cyber-vandals from Tunisia.
New Pine County Sheriff Robin Cole had a request to add new staff positions shot down by the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Grand Cinema Hinckley is now showing six films, including “True Grit,” “Black Swan” and “Country Strong.”
Student Achievers include fourth-grader Emily Eliot, who strives to challenge herself by completing extra math problems and writing poetry in her spare time. Her parents are Rich and Sheila Eliot.
25 Years Ago, 1996
Although Caller ID is not available in your area right now, beginning on Jan. 26, 1996, your name and phone number will appear when you place calls to people who have a Caller ID unit.
Terry Hegge’s $350,000 Timberjack wood processor is a huge machine. It plods down the rows between trees and a giant, flexible arm reaches for its designated victims. In one fluid motion it fells the tree, delimbs it and cuts the truck into computer-specified lengths.
Mike and Jeff Bombard’s cedar-sided, split-level fish house is the envy of many on the lake, and has been recently entered in Windsor Canadian’s Ultimate Ice Fishing House Contest.
The Pine City Lions have donated $2,000 ice rescue craft to the Pine City Fire Department.
50 Years Ago, 1971
Another apartment house is presently being constructed in the village, this one at 640 11th Street. The 74 by 30 structure will house one two-bedroom and six one-bedroom apartments.
Pine County statistics show 244 births and 179 deaths in 1970.
Dr. William J. Congdon of Sandstone was marooned in a snow storm a week ago at about 11 p.m. when his car “conked out.” Dr. Congdon had been at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth where his wife had presented him with twin sons at about 5 p.m.. He had emergency clothing in the car, which he put on, and he sat in the car until 5 a.m. when the snowplow came by and the driver took him home.
There will be a snowmobile safety training course for students age 14-18 at the Pine City High School, sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
75 Years Ago, 1946
Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Salonek and Mr. and Mrs. Warren Hagen of Minneapolis have purchased Pine Camp from G.W. Smith, who has operated it for the past 15 years.
William Boyd, known as Hopalong Cassidy, with his pals Andy and Jay, are back again in “The Undercover Man” at the Family Theatre.
Father Daniel McEnery of Two Harbors has been appointed by Bishop Welch, of the Duluth Diocese, as pastor of St. Mary’s parish in Pine City.
Why are all the girls stepping so carefully through the halls, holding their skirts high? It is because the rats for the nutrition experiment have arrived and are well settled in their little wire cages. Some of the rats have been named and become the dear pets of their caretakers.
100 Years Ago, 1921
The roof of the court house caught fire Monday morning about 9 o’clock but was extinguished before any damage had been done. Janitor Tom Ling had been burning some paper and stepped out to see if everything was alright when he discovered the blaze which started on the roof next to the chimney from sparks.
About 200 ex-servicemen attended the entertainment given by the Leon Heath post at the armory last Tuesday evening.
125 Years Ago, 1896
The farmers in this vicinity are taking advantage of good sleighing by hauling in their cord wood and piling it near the depot, where it is handy to shop in the spring.
The battle rages on in the question of a new jail being built in Pine City and also the removal of the county seat to some other location in the county.
