10 Years Ago, 2011
Nelson’s Bake Shoppe in downtown Pine City has closed. Owner Randy Nelson said the bakery, which has been open at 545 3rd Ave. SE since 1994, is a victim of the economy.
Pine City is growing at almost exactly the state average, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The population grew to 28,175, growth of just over 6.8%.
Kellie Neel and her young son have a new home in Pine City, with the help of Habitat for Humanities. “It was actually in the Pioneer that I saw to apply for it,” Neel said. “We just decided to leave it in the Lord’s hands.”
Bea Saloka had three festive visitors on Feb. 14 – JoLynn Howard, Caron Peters and Kris Seuntjens from Pine Center for the Arts, who dressed like hearts and crooned a selection of Valentine’s Day songs as part of an Art Center fundraiser.
25 Years Ago, 1996
Eighth grader Tiffany Berchin correctly spelled “hospitality” to claim first place in the fourth annual district spelling bee.
Fitness Fever has caught Debbie Bladow and her son, Jason Slama and have been climbing stairs together for 15 minutes a day as part of a statewide program.
Glenna Reierson has spent 29 years in Pine City, and 28 of those with East Central Energy. She is also a talented organ soloist.
Craig K. Schultz, manager of the McDonald’s restaurant in Pine City, graduated with honors from McDonald’s Hamburger University with a Bachelor in Hamburgology degree.
On March 17, your area code will change to 320. Are you ready?
50 Years Ago, 1971
The sixth annual FFA treasure hunt started on Monday of this week. Clues are posted each day in the window of the East Central Electric building.
Members of the Chamber of Commerce were pleased to learn at their meeting Wednesday of last week that Pine City will soon have another practicing physician here. Dr. Richard Runquist, presently of Cambridge, plans to open general practice here in April.
75 Years Ago, 1946
At a meeting last week, the flying enthusiasts of Pine City met and held an election of officers as the first step toward their formal organization into a club. By unanimous vote, Vern Hansen was elected president; Victor Ziebarth, vice president; and Dick Tamke, secretary treasurer.
100 Years Ago, 1921
Ira Holt of Meadow Lawn assumed the duties of bookkeeper at the local creamery last week taking the place of Mrs. Christie who expects to leave soon for the west. Ira has been a resident of Meadow Lawn for the past five years and has been secretary of the Beroun Creamery up to the first of the year since the farmers took it over the summer.
125 Years Ago, 1896
Those parties who said that the logs had all been cut around this place are way off, as they would find out if they could see the numbers of them that are being hauled on Cross Lake and around Burger Bros. Mill. Last week the average was 107 loads per day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.