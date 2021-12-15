Pine City, MN (55063)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy early, becoming windy with rain likely after midnight, mixed with snow at times. Low near 20F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy early, becoming windy with rain likely after midnight, mixed with snow at times. Low near 20F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.