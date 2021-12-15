10 Years Ago, 2011
One hour on the road with the Pine City National Guard unit in Iraq: About 300 miles north of the Kuwait/Iraq border, our armored vehicle is slowing down. The rear vehicle in our convoy has spotted a car driving erratically as it approaches. The car passes without incident, and we pick up speed. We are in one of 11 vehicles providing security to 40 civilian transport trucks rolling northward towards Baghdad on our way to Camp Taji, about 20 miles north of the city. There is heavy armor on the sides and bottom to protect from roadside bombs, and a gunner with a .50 caliber machine gun in a turret on the roof. This highway is called Main Supply Road Tampa. It is the major north-south route through Iraq, and has a steady stream of vehicles passing by. Each one could be a threat. There are also buildings along the road that could house snipers, piles of trash that could hide bombs, bridges overhead, broken-down vehicles, pedestrians, motorcyclists, bikers. In a conflict like this, even in its last days, an attack could come from any of these. But the crew has learned what seems normal and what seems out of place. It’s those out-of-place things they call out on the radio, and it’s rare that a few minutes go by without something that triggers an alert.
On Dec. 16, Governor Mark Dayton declared Pine City one of Minnesota’s Yellow Ribbon cities for its support of the our veterans.
Julie Anderson and Mary Jane Thompson were honored as TIES Exceptional Teachers for 2011.
School Board and Orchestra magazine has named Pine City’s Brad Mariska as one of “50 Directors Who Make A Difference” – the only director from Minnesota to be so recognized.
25 Years Ago, 1996
The Pine City Chamber of Commerce may move from the State Farm Insurance building to a little-used room at Voyageur Bottle Shop. Council Member Brian Scholin asked what would happen if the city sold the liquor store building, as they have been discussing such a move.
Pine City fifth and sixth grade students were very interested when Pat Teich of First National Bank showed them currency from the Northfield bank and told the story of the Jesse James gang robbery which took place there.
50 Years Ago, 1971
The proposed multipurpose arena building for Pine City came under further discussion last Thursday evening as the group promoting the idea met for their third session at the council room in the village hall. About 16 persons were on hand.
The Pine County Soil and Water Conservation District was one of 21 districts in Minnesota receiving an “Excellent” award in the annual contest sponsored by The Farmer magazine. The award was presented at the annual convention of the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts in St. Cloud. Art Schultz, Rock Creek, supervisor, and Ken Bergum, district conservationist, were present to accept the award.
75 Years Ago, 1946
Due to so much loss of time this fall, most schools are reducing the Christmas program to a minimum. A good short Christmas program can be prepared with little or no loss of regular school time. It is a good project for language and reading periods. Teachers should never be rated on their Christmas programs because the factors of time, talent, etc. enter into the picture.
100 Years Ago, 1921
A crowd, estimated at close to 300 people, attended the moose feed in the K.P. hall last Tuesday evening, and after everyone present had partaken of more than most of them could comfortably enjoy, there was enough left to feed many more.
125 Years Ago, 1896
The amount of piling that is being hauled to this place is something wonderful. Some large sticks are being hauled past this office 45 and 50 feet long, and yet we were told three years ago that the timber had all been cut from around here.
On Wednesday afternoon all those having horses and cutters had them out enjoying the fine sleighing as it was an ideal winter day.
