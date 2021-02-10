10 Years Ago, 2011
Angela Gregorson, director of the Pine City Heritage Players’ new show “Faith County,” describes the play as “A mix between Larry the Cable Guy and Steel Magnolias.” Cast members include Kristen Waxberg, Wendy Pangerl, Sandi Sparling, Katherine Jones, Dennis Howard, Karen Miller, Jody Hodgson, Steve Farquharson and Theran Hedtke.
Gretchen Linzmeier scored her 1,000th point against Mora on Feb. 11.
Several Pine City eighth grade band members (Rona Seegebarth, Cora Lundquist, Jared Montague, Elijah Johnson, Sam Roberto, Megan Long, Haylee Baker, McKenna Webster, Alexis Miller and Julia Christianson) recently performed in a 100 piece honors band showcasing students across Minnesota.
25 Years Ago, 1996
The history of the Rydberg family of Pine County is etched in ice. The two Rydberg brothers, Paul and Buddy, and their offspring form a veritable dynasty of hockey players spanning 50 years, including Nick Rydberg, Derek Rydberg, Dan Rydberg Jr., Seth and Jonah Rydberg-Sauter and Kip Rydberg Jr.
A decision has been made to consolidate Post It Tape Flag production from the Pine City and Nevada, Missouri plants and relocate them to Hutchinson.
The annual Pine City Area Business and Industry Banquet will be held at Woischke’s Supper Club on Feb. 28.
The third annual Winterama Golf Fest is coming up this Saturday at Muffie’s on the Lake.
50 Years Ago, 1971
A large and colorful sign has now been installed on the east side of Interstate 35 south of Pine City to promote this community and to attract the traveling public. The red, white and blue 12 by 30 foot sign is electronically lighted.
Debbie Kent, 17-year-old Pine City High School junior, was the recipient of the local VFW “Voice of Democracy” award.
Work is presently underway in Pine City on an addition to the fire hall. When completed, the 40 x 90 foot steel building addition will provide new quarters for the fire department. Cost of the expansion is $32,500.
Tenants of the Agnes Hotel have been notified by Continental Contractors Inc, Minneapolis, hotel owners, that they will have to move out of the hotel soon. Plans call for the tearing down of the old structure. A new building for offices and apartments is being planned at the downtown site.
75 Years Ago, 1946
New 1946 Hudson automobiles, now being shown by Alan Simmerman, Pine City, are winning instant approval due to the post war advances in exterior and interior styling, mechanical efficiency and ease of operation.
Bill Korbel’s hockey team uncorked an amazing burst of speed and team work, set the fast Greely aggregation down to a decisive nine to three defeat on the local ice last Saturday; aided by exceptionally fine passing. Kubat and Cherrier accounted for all the goals, with four and five respectively.
100 Years Ago, 1921
Carl Meier, son of Mr. and Mrs. Aug. Meier living southwest of town, had a serious accident last Sunday when a gun exploded. The thumb on his left hand was blown off and the skin on the back of his hand badly burned.
Paul Perkins has purchased a two-ton Acme truck equipped with a passenger body with a capacity of 26 passengers. The bus will run from Pine City to St. Paul and will make a round trip daily. Mr. Perkins will not place it in service until the roads are dried up this spring.
125 Years Ago, 1896
The ice crop in this vicinity is about gathered, and according to reports it is greater than ever before.
Pure Canada maple syrup $1.00 per gallon at Poferls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.