10 Years Ago, 2011
Pine City’s sixth grade girls took part in the Women in Technology event at Pine Tech. While they did, Pine City’s sixth grade boys welcomed the editor of the Pioneer and offered ‘Letters to the Editor’ of their own:
• I would like a new indoor water park. Kids could go down big slides and have fun in the winter without freezing. ~ Jack
• I would bring back Dragon Wood. I like it better than the one we have now. It was very fun, but you got splinters a lot so they should wax it. ~ Andrew
• It’s a nice town. No improvements. GO DRAGONS!!!! ~ Alex
25 Years Ago, 1996
The Pine City Heritage Players will bring audiences to the magical, musical town of Brigadoon this weekend. Cast members include Dean Carlson, Luke Segarra, Lea Buckingham, Paul Hanson, Jennifer Asmussen and Dennis Howard.
Aubrey Olson, a lively and cheerful nine-year-old from Pine City, has been named Minnesota Goodwill Ambassador of the local Muscular Dystrophy Association.
50 Years Ago, 1971
It’s sad but true. Last Tuesday night the Dragons went to Forest Lake to compete with the conference champions, Rush City, in the third game of the District 25 tournament. It ended up a disappointing 70-46 defeat.
Navy Petty Officer, Third Class Duane C. Zemek, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles V. Zemek of Pine City, is now serving aboard the tank landing ship USS Terrebonne Parish in the Mediterranean with the Sixth Fleet.
75 Years Ago, 1946
Ray McDermaid was elected commander of the Pine City Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars at its annual meeting.
E.L. “Mike” Birkeland, prominent farmer of Chengwatana town filed the office of register of deeds on Wednesday of last week.
100 Years Ago, 1921
A big Mardi Gras, to last two or three days, was suggested at the development association meeting in the club rooms, Tuesday evening. The plan as outlined was to hold a Mardi Gras carnival in the armory next month, the proceeds to go toward a fund to build a bath house on Cross Lake near the armory.
125 Years Ago, 1896
The railroad station at this place has been doing an immense amount of business during the past week, having shipped from here four carloads of oak ties, five cars of lumber, three cars of hay and 13 cars of piling, four car loads of household goods were unloaded, and the parties have settled within four miles of this place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.