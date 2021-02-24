10 Years Ago, 2011
Mayor Jane Robbins helped cut the ribbon at the new $3m FirstLight clinic at 1425 North Main Street. One of the first things visitors will notice is the Pine City Dragon stamped into stone in the exterior wall.
Charrie VanVleet welcomed students to The Yoga Place, her new studio at 520 Second Ave. SE in Pine City.
Griddlemaster Frank Shermer flipped ‘em and stacked ‘em at the American Legion Pancake Breakfast on Feb. 13.
Senior Dragon wrestlers Keegan Edgerton, Cody Hanson and Kyle Opsahl all earned a trip to the State Tournament in St. Paul
First place winners among the Dragon Junior High Speech team included Anthony Olson, Ashlee Martini, Amanda Basta, Coleman Lombard and Michael Woulfe.
25 Years Ago, 1996
Bob Leavitt of Pine City met his brother Andreas Wieckenrieder from Germany last Thursday night – his only biological sibling, who he didn’t know existed until a few months ago. Bob’s mother gave him up for adoption when he was born, thinking she couldn’t afford two children. Bob grew up in Shoreview with the parents who adopted him. At age 34, Bob now needs a heart transplant, and his neighbors Bill and Annalies Brown helped him connect with his genetic relatives.
A report of a burglary last Friday led to the biggest drug bust ever in Pine County. Deputies found 218 pounds of marijuana, cocaine, and many firearms. They also found exotic animal pelts, such as polar bear and tiger, ivory and a rhinoceros head.
The world of medicine is poised in the midst of one giant stride into the future, and Pine City’s Lakeside Medical Center is busily preparing itself to fall into step by setting up a new Urgent Care Center, which will open its doors on March 1.
50 Years Ago, 1971
Pine County’s official population in the 1970 census was 16,821, down 1.1% from the 1960 figure.
Pine County’s 1970 population was classified as 100% rural. There were 5,169 households with 16,020 persons, including 975 one-person households. In addition, 801 persons were living in group quarters.
Of all the occupied housing units 4,246 had piped water, toilet and bath, while 923 lacked some or all plumbing.
75 Years Ago, 1946
V.W. Ziebarth, present commander of Heath-Perkins American Legion post of Pine City, has been endorsed for commander of the Tenth American Legion District of Minnesota. The election of the next commander will take place at Pine City, where the Tenth District convention will be held.
100 Years Ago, 1921
Joe Petschel has closed a contract with the Nash automobile company to handle the Nash car in this community. His territory extends as far north as Sandstone.
125 Years Ago, 1896
The warm weather of the past week has been too much for the lumbermen, and they have been having to quit work as the sleighing has gone.
Some of the moneyed men should build one or two houses to rent this spring, as a number of new families will be here in a short time, and there is not a vacant house in the village. We think it would be a good investment, and besides, would benefit the town.
