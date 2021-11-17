10 Years Ago, 2011
A limited liability corporation called CLP1 is purchasing the Cross Lake Preserve development on the southwest side of Cross Lake, and is paying the City of Pine City $244,500 to help carry out public improvements on the property, including blacktop streets, storm sewer, street lighting and curb replacement.
Dave Johnson’s sixth grade class at Pine City Elementary shared with the Pine City Pioneer some of the things in their lives for which they are thankful:
• I’m thankful for food. My favorite for Thanksgiving is pizza. Usually we have turkey, because it’s traditional. Now, if you think like me, you’ll think that pizza is the best meal for Thanksgiving. When I’m older, I’m having pizza for Thanksgiving every year. ~ Ashli Webster
• I am thankful for our nation and the Armed Forces. I am thankful for the Pilgrims who came to America in search of a new way of life. ~ Hanna Zeleny
• I think that people in our nation should be thankful for our lives and freedoms, because there are other brave people in this world fighting for the lives and freedoms. ~ Allie Gosen
Waste from Pine County will soon be used to power homes in Mora. Methane gas is being captured at the landfill near Mora and being converted into a renewable energy resource, to soon supply 1,500 area homes with electricity.
25 Years Ago, 1996
The rusting steel panels people see as they drive by Pine City Elementary School are more than just unsightly. Moisture has seeped into the panels and caused damage to the walls behind them, and some of the panels are close to rusting completely through. The estimated cost of replacement with brick is $167,065.
A barrage of negative reaction to countywide assessing has wiped that proposal off the Pine County Board’s agenda for the foreseeable future.
A group of Rush City residents have sued to block construction of a prison near that town, arguing that it would alter the town’s environmental character. “This is a small farming community fighting for its very existence,” said Virginia Stark, lawyer for Citizens for Responsible Planning. Current plans call for the prison to be completed in 1999.
Mel Shoberg was 20 years old when he started marching with the VFW color guard in the Pine County Fair parade. Fifty years and 50 parades later, Mel is still out there every August, a local man carrying out a local tradition
50 Years Ago, 1971
A new stove for the Pine City Community Room was purchased by the Wednesday Study Club with money donated by several area businesses and organizations. Mrs. Dorothy Peterson, Mrs. Frank Warfield and Mrs. Dorothy Bell posed for a picture with the new Magic Chef stove.
Juliann Pangerl became the bride of Randy Grahn in a Sept. 11 ceremony at Immaculate Conception Church in Pine City. Monsignor Gallik officiated.
The sheriff reported that a caterpillar owned by Pavek Brothers construction company was vandalized. Several businesses also reported that “short change artists” were working in the area. They were apprehended by sheriff’s deputies after they had short changed two business places.
75 Years Ago, 1946
About 15 cafe and tavern owners met at the club rooms of the Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Nov. 8 and organized the Cafe and Tavern Operators Association of Pine Citiy. P.L. Mulligan was elected president and Jos. R. Engel secretary-treasurer.
VirJean H. Johnson was united in marriage with Arnold S. Christenson on Nov. 11 at Immaculate Conception Church. Father D. McEnery performed the double ring ceremony in the presence of 100 guests.
100 Years Ago, 1921
Tom Ling, caretaker of the courthouse, surprised all his friends Monday by appearing with a smooth upper lip. Everyone is so used to seeing him with a mustache that they hardly recognized him after he had shaved it off.
In unloading a car of sand this week, the Interstate Lumber Co. found it necessary to dynamite it on account of the sand being frozen so hard. Holes were made in the sand by the use of boiling water and about a third of a stick of dynamite was used.
125 Years Ago, 1896
John Doran of Rock Creek is home again from Dakota, where he has been at work for the past three months. He can now conceal his smile behind a huge mustache.
Four men from Kenyon arrived in Brook Park last week and are going to remain all winter cutting wood on Aug. Shaske’s land near this place.
