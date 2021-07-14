10 Years Ago, 2011
Alert neighbors helped prevent a burglary and apprehend the suspect at the Pine City License Center. After the call, a deputy and K-9 found a broken window and searched the building. The dog kept indicating “up,” but deputies did not understand --– until they found the suspect hiding up in the false ceiling area.
Drivers along County Road 11 (Henriette Road) may wonder what in the cluck is going on when they see 100 handcrafted wooden chickens marching along the white fence. Well, the descendants of the late Arnold and Helen Olson are having a party they are calling “Chickenfest” to celebrate the farm owned by the family for 110 years.
North West Company Fur Post Site Manager Patrick Schifferdecker gave a thumbs-up as the site opened to visitors for the first time since the historic 20-day Minnesota state government shutdown.
25 Years Ago, 1996
The colorful tents and awnings, the smell of popcorn and food being grilled, the toe-tapping music, the fine company ... All are enough to beckon a crowd to the Art Fest in Pine City’s Robinson Park.
Charles Misel of Pine City carries on the tradition of making lures that was passed down from his great grandfather in New York state 120 years ago.
“It is a good thing for mothers to have a little vacation,” says Vern Nordstrom of Pine City. “It’s a fellowship time.” Mothers Camp is held the first week of August at St. Croix State Park. The camp was started 29 years ago by Nordstrom and the late Maria Neilsen of Askov to allow rural mothers who may feel isolated the opportunity to build friendships.
The “Dress Your Pet” contest, sponsored by the Pine City Cooperative Feed Store, will be held next Friday in Robinson Park. A photograph will be taken of you and your pet. Entries will be judged at noon.
50 Years Ago, 1971
The 4-H Clubs of Pine County are, at present, busy constructing a new 4-H lunch building at the fairgrounds in preparation for the 1971 county fair.
Jerry From of Cambridge, together with several occupants, were watching the fireworks display on July 4 from his vehicle, parked on a grassy knoll in the rough off the ninth tee at the Purple Hawk Country Club, when the heat of the muffler of the running engine apparently ignited the grass under the car and the flames quickly enveloped the vehicle. The car was completely destroyed.
75 Years Ago, 1946
At the annual meeting of the school board of District 3 here last week, Lawrence Thrun was re-elected president of the board; Dr. A. K. Stratte treasurer and C. E . Perkins re-elected as clerk.
D. R. Wilcox, Pine City postmaster, was elected secretary-treasurer of the Minnesota Chapter of the National Association of Postmasters at the annual convention of the association held in St. Paul last Friday and Saturday.
100 Years Ago, 1921
About 30 young folks surprised Frank Kubat last Sunday evening in honor of his 18th birthday. The young folks enjoyed a wiener roast at the lake shore the earlier part of the evening, after which they gathered at the house, and the music kept them all in step until a scrumptious midnight lunch was served.
Arnold Kowalke and Harry Spickler returned home from Marble, Minnesota yesterday. Arnold has been pitching ball there since the season opened and Harry had just gone there from Ely a short time ago. The Marble team disbanded.
125 Years Ago, 1896
Ed Kendall this week closed a contract to build six row boats for A. E. Webber.
The new creamery is now in successful operation, and the management says they are prepared to manufacture into cream and butter any amount of milk, from one pint to 1,000 gallons, on short notice.
