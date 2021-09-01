10 Years Ago, 2011
Karen Amman, along with other Pine City Blue Star Moms gathered, packaged and posted 24 boxes of items for their own overseas offspring, as well as military members they have “adopted.” The packages will be sent to Afghanistan, Iraq and Kuwait.
Drivers passing the corner of Interstate 35 and Highway 70 might spot Bill Zellman selling vegetables and singing his favorite songs.
Two days of high-flying fun were had by visitors to Heidelberger’s Professional Rodeo Cowboy’s Association show. The crowds gathered to watch professional cowboys try to beat the clock in a variety of events, including team roping, bull riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling and bronc riding. And many rodeo-goers stuck around after the event to kick up their own heels at a dance with live music.
25 Years Ago, 1996
Smokey the Bear is proud of Stephanie, Jeremy and Joshua Skalicky. The three kids averted a disaster when, on a trip to Crex Meadows, they spotted a fire started by ATV riders, and told their parents Dan and Peg. The family dumped sand on the fire, putting it out before it could spread.
The Pine City Jaycees will sponsor a street dance featuring country artist Mary Sue Englund to benefit the proposed civic center and arena.
The Pine City Education Association has awarded scholarships to Joe Rysdam, Reid Ovick, Lara Greden, Christa Connaker, Jenna Bungert and Katie Sloan.
New teachers are joining the staff of Pine City Schools, including Paul Christensen, Lorie Bjorkman, Christine Bettendorf, Erin Dressel, Joel Lorsung, Stephanie Jensen and Michael Fridgen.
50 Years Ago, 1971
About 175 people turned out last Sunday for the dedication open house of the Pine County Historical Museum at Askov.
During the night, 35 lights were either smashed or taken out and thrown on the ground from the towers at the ball park in Pine City.
A semi struck the bridge at the Grindstone River six miles east of Hinckley. The impact tore the wheels from the right side of the semi completely off the trailer. Despite extensive damage to the truck, no injuries to the driver were reported.
75 Years Ago, 1946
Clark “Speed” Foster is to be the commanding officer with the rank of captain of the new National Guard unit which will be activated at Pine City. Company E of the Minnesota State Guard under the command of Capt. Wm. Challeen will continue as an organization until the new guard unit takes up its duties.
The Golden Jubilee of St. Joseph parish was celebrated at Beroun last Sunday, Aug. 26. It was a grand, happy and most interesting event.
100 Years Ago, 1921
Bids were received by the county commissioners for the construction of State Road No. 9 running west from Rock Creek to the county line. The contract for the work was awarded to Chas. F. Swain of Hinckley at a cost of $2,285.51.
J. Adam Bede returned home after a ten-week’s Chautauqua trip in the east, during which he lectured in Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and other states.
125 Years Ago, 1896
The citizens of Hinckley have completed arrangements for properly observing the second anniversary of the terrible fire of Sept. 1, 1894.
A young man, living not 100 miles from here, fell asleep in his buggy while driving home from Rush City Monday afternoon. The horse went to the barn and was unhitched by some of the boys. After several fruitless attempts to awaken him, he was left in the buggy, where he remained nearly all night, no doubt dreaming about “that young lady.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.