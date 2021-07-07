10 Years Ago, 2011
Minnesota Representative Roger Crawford is reportedly recovering well after experiencing “a little tightness in the chest” and undergoing an emergency angioplasty.
A musical of biblical proportions is coming to Pine City. A cast and crew of more than 100 will be performing “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” starring Andrew Cox and Samantha Seuntjens, is directed by Bradley Mariska.
An arrow was painted on Second Avenue SE as the street was changed from a two-way to a one-way.
Pine City is moving from a quarterly water billing system to a monthly system.
The congregation of Immaculate Conception Church bid a fond farewell to their departing pastor, Father David Forsman. The new pastor is Monsignor Alexander Souhan.
25 Years Ago, 1996
Pine City’s Brian Bauman remains in the hospital after receiving a bone marrow transplant to treat his leukemia. The 22-year-old hopes to return to the Air Force Academy when he recovers to seek a degree in medicine.
Alleged gang activity in Pine City this past month is not exactly a myth, but according to Pine County Sheriff Steve Haavisto, many of the rumors circulating in the community are “embellished and out of hand.”
Pitchforks to whoever used his or her “independence” freedom to steal the American flag flying at Luedtke’s on July 4. I cannot understand what kind of person would be proud to fly a stolen flag. Even pirates made their own flag.
Shauna Jahnz, age three, loves dresses and playing with her Barbies. She also likes being read to by her parents, Scott and Chris Jahnz (Shauna likes Berenstain Bears and Dr. Seuss books) and is the Reader of the Week.
50 Years Ago, 1971
Alan Briesemeister of Pine City, a 1971 PCHS graduate, was the happiest local golfer around last Thursday when he connected with the first hole-in-one ever shot at the Pine City Country Club.
Vandals opened two fire hydrants in Askov the night of July 3 which resulted in the complete emptying of the water tank. The incident happened between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.
The two prisoners who escaped from the Isanti County Jail Monday have been captured and are in the confines of the jail once again.
75 Years Ago, 1946
Voters in Pine County did not take much interest in the primary election last Monday, with the result that less than half the voters turned out to cast their ballots. In all, only about 3,500 voted, with more than 8,000 eligible.
When smoke began to fill the telephone office the night of July 4, Mrs. Esther Greenly, night operator, decided it was time to call out the fire department. On arriving at the scene the firemen discovered that the smoke was coming from a burned-out motor in the Mulligan tavern. No other damage was reported.
100 Years Ago, 1921
The old Beseda Hall and the Pulkrabek home at Beroun were burned to the ground last Thursday afternoon. It looked for a while as if the whole business district was liable to be destroyed. The Beseda Hall, owned by St. Joseph’s parish, was occupied by a pool room, barber shop and a tire repair shop. The only article saved was the barber chair. Everything was destroyed including three pool tables, barber supplies, show cases and tire repair equipment. The heat was so intense it melted pop bottles and window glass.
Fourth of July festivities were opened at 10:30 with a band concert in Robinson Park. The parade consisting of decorated floats, the band and chemical and fire engine followed.
Cecil Blanchard and John Corrigan were given a special prize for the best comedy stunt. Nearly 250 tickets were sold to the dance in the armory.
125 Years Ago, 1896
July 4, 1896 has come and gone. Young America was up at an early hour and ushered in the day with the booming of anvils, guns and giant firecrackers, the grand chorus of explosives sound being accompanied by shrill shrieks of long pent up patriotism, the sputter of firecrackers, and the snap of the evanescent torpedo.
Blueberries and raspberries are coming into town by the bushel, some children picking as high as twenty-four quarts in a day.
