10 Years Ago, 2011
Linda Landin and Ken Stroeing will tell you the same thing: they weren’t trying to be heroes. They say anyone would have done what they did. But after they jumped into the freezing waters of the Snake River to save the life of a girl trapped underwater, after they fought to get her free and pulled her to shore, giving her CPR and saving her life, people keep calling them heroes. There’s a a good reason for that. It’s the only word that fits. And on April 18, Landin and Stroeing were presented with the Pine County Sheriff’s Office Lifesaving Award.
Pine City native Master Sgt. Daniel L. Fedder was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal with combat distinguishing device for heroic actions while supporting Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.
Grass fires have already struck in the area, and Pine City firefighters have been busy. On April 12 alone firefighters battled three separate wildfires in the region.
Nelson’s Market is still open in Pine City, but if business doesn’t pick up, owner Randy Nelson said the grocery store will be forced to shut its doors. Nelson’s Market closed their Pine City bakery in February, and has announced that they will be closing their Mora store after Easter.
25 Years Ago, 1996
The National Park Service is in the process of developing a management plan for the upper St. Croix and Namekagon rivers.
“Upon approaching the first anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing, I want to thank you for your prayers and words of encouragement. Although not fully recovered, I have returned to work fulltime. Thanks for your support.” - Clark C. Peterson, survivor of the Murrah Bomb Blast.
They call themselves the Three Musketeers, and they’ve been coming together to the Cindy and Co. in Pine City for years. Sisters Mabel Peterson, Mary Ledin and Irene Olson are just three of the salon’s regular dedicated customers. Staff at the busy salon include Diane Moffatt, Cindy Bostrom-Dahlin, Kristi Showalter and Deb Bombard.
50 Years Ago, 1971
A 400-pound safe belonging to the Askov Co-opertive Association, which was hauled away by burglars last Nov. 11, was recovered from the icy waters of the Kettle River just below the Highway 23 bridge west of Askov. The two-wheel cart used to move the safe from the office was also recovered at the same spot. The safe had been opened. The $400 in cash and $800 in checks were missing.
75 Years Ago, 1946
The Russell Martinson Farm, located southeast of Pine City on Highway 70, was the scene of an airplane crash last Sunday, when Clarence Swanson of St. Paul failed to gain enough altitude while making a turn at a low level. He was taking the two boys, Gerald and Russell Jr. for a ride in the Funk airplane when the accident occurred. Gerald had the misfortune to lose a few of his teeth in the resulting crash, but neither Russell Jr. nor Mr. Swanson were injured.
100 Years Ago, 1921
The warm weather this week brought everyone out to hoe and rake. Most Pine City folks take considerable pride in their premises and the yards and lawns are fast being cleaned up and put in shape for summer. Some of the best advertising a town can have is a town of good clean yards and well kept lawns, shrubs and trees.
125 Years Ago, 1896
Mr. Bangle informed us on Tuesday evening that, Providence and weather permitting, he will be up Saturday and take the material up to Pokegama for his new summer resort. He says that he will build a pavilion with a dancing floor 40x60 feet on his farm at the head of Lake Pokegama, where he proposes to give dances at least three times a week.
An English trades union has refused to work with men who ride to their work on a bicycle, on the ground that they have an unfair advantage in being able to work longer at the shop and yet get home at the same time as those who walk.
