10 Years Ago, 2011
Visitors to the Pine Government Center can now take a journey into Pine City’s yesteryears, thanks to the efforts of a small group of volunteers with a passion for the past. The nine members of the Pine City Area Heritage Committee have set up two cases of documents and artifacts from Pine City’s history, and put them on display for everyone to enjoy. Each shelf has its own theme, and Committee Member Richard Lindig has a story for every item inside. There are medals and other war relics here. One case contains the dog tags that Pine City’s Clair Shuey wore in the Medic Corps in World War I. There are also areas dedicated to former sheriffs Rypkema and Kozisek, heroes in WWI and WWII respectively.
A Christmas tree farm located west of Pine City and north of Lake Pokegama is the Snake River Tree Farm owned by John Eberhart, James Sloan and John Oare. Together they have been raising Christmas trees since 1984 on 50 acres of their 145 acre tree farm. All three are retired Pine City school teachers. Eberhart taught fifth grade and coached tennis. Sloan taught high school biology and coached volleyball. Oare taught fifth grade and coached cross-country.
25 Years Ago, 1996
Fall all conference winners at Pine City High School were tennis players Ellen Greden, Alli Wiedemann, Ali Mach and Molly Sloan; volleyball’s Becky Kuehn and football’s Jesse Norring.
Pine Citians inspired by the story of leukemia survivor Brian Bauman are lining up to become bone marrow donors. A community effort added 53 new donors to the National Bone Marrow Registry.
The Ambitious Pines 4-H Club had tacos and elected officers at its last meeting. Jill Williams is president, Trevor Asher is VP, Brittney Olson is secretary, Missy Wimmer is treasurer, Aubrey Olson is reporter. Katie Williams, Katie Saumer and Adriane Wimmer are historians.
Dave Schuman and his wife Vera moved to Pine City in 1983 when they bought the 50-year-old downtown bakery. They’ve seen many changes and improvements. Days at Schumann’s Bakery start with a smile from Cora Adams, Pine City’s English import, who loves pouring coffee and dispensing congenial chit chat to bakery regulars.
50 Years Ago, 1971
The Rural School Restoration project continues to move forward slowly. However, concern regarding the need for additional financial help was expressed this week by officers of the association conducting this worthwhile community project. Facing an $1,800 deficit, the organization is issuing an urgent plea to individuals and organizations of the area for financial donations in any amount to make the completion of the project possible.
75 Years Ago, 1946
Three have met death in Pine County during the current deer hunting season from gunshot wounds and heart attack. Folm Fredrickson, 19, of Askov was mistaken for a deer and shot by another hunter. Cam Holmdahl, 21 of St. Paul was hunting in St. Croix Park when he was shot through the heart by another hunter who was shooting at a deer which happened to be in a direct line with Holmdahl.
100 Years Ago, 1921
The Stelzner party, consisting of Ed Stelzner, Chas. Gehl, John Buckley, Bert Davis, Joe Pangerl, Chas. Lautorell, of Grantsburg, Webb Hodge and Henry Blank, got back from their hunting trip last Saturday. They bagged five moose and three deer, two of the moose being exceptionally large.
125 Years Ago, 1896
The amount of venison that has come into this place is surprising. The deer in this vicinity must be very thick as there has not been a day but what there has been three or four carcasses brought to town. The most of it comes from the vicinity of Cedar Lake about nine miles northeast of this place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.