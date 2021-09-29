10 Years Ago, 2011
This week marks the start of Cindy Novy’s 35th year as owner of The Flower Box, and she said the endeavor still remains a labor of love.
Where in the world is the Pioneer? Hazel Soderbeck, Roger Soderbeck, Tracey Barton and Jerry Barton took a break with their hometown paper at Peace Arch National Park in Blaine, Washington. Abbe and Jay Sparling checked out the local news while preparing to root on the Minnesota Twins in Chicago.
The cast of “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” features four talented and experienced seniors: Sean Kehren in the role of Charlie Brown, Ben Miche as his buddy Linus, Renee Schminkey as the faithful sidekick Snoopy and Laurel Anderson as Charlie’s spunky little sister, Sally. The leads are rounded out by two outstanding juniors: Courtnie Blazek as Lucy (Charlie Brown’s arch-nemesis) and Adam Martin as the piano-playing, Beethoven-loving Schroeder. There are a total of 26 students in the cast and dozens more serving as members of the crew.
25 Years Ago, 1996
Meagan Jeske, just 15 years old, spent nine weeks this summer away from her Pine City home, most of it teaching English as a second language in a Vietnamese university through Teen Missions International.
Jimmie and Anita Sparks are taking their first steps in farming, establishing a herd of Scottish Highlander beef cattle on their Rolling Thunder Farm in Pokegama Township.
We would like to thank all of our friends and relatives who sent us cards and helped us to celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary. The memories will be with us forever. ~ Arnie and Jean Christenson
50 Years Ago, 1971
Mrs. Darrell Gorton of Grasston was injured a week ago Sunday while bringing cattle in from the pasture. A steer chased her, knocked her down and rolled her in the dirt several times. She was taken to the Mora hospital with numerous injuries. She returned home last Friday evening.
The Pine City-North Branch game proved to be an exciting match between defensive units. Although we may have seen the Dragons completely dominate the game if they had gone to more of an aerial attack.
75 Years Ago, 1946
The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Pine City, was the scene of a very pretty wedding on Sept. 16, when Irene R. Karas, youngest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Anton M. Karas of Pine City, and Cyrill J. Hudak, also of Pine City, were united in marriage.
The bag limit on ducks this season will be seven daily, or 14 in possession.
100 Years Ago, 1921
Mrs. Frank Bukachek entertained a number of boy friends of her son Herbert, last Saturday afternoon, in honor of his seventh birthday.
John Nelson has his shop open for business again and is now ready to do all kinds of blacksmithing and auto repair work.
Joe Kubicek, son of Mrs. Francis Kubicek and Miss Lulu Bele, daughter of Mrs. Kathryn Bele, were quietly married at the home of the bride’s mother at Pine City last Saturday afternoon.
125 Years Ago, 1896
A snare drum has been procured for the public schools, and the pupils will hereafter practice marching to its inspiring racket.
Ground was broken on Tuesday for the new bank building being built by Hodge and McAllen, on the corner northeast of the court house. It will be a solid brick building two stories high, and will be an ornament to the village.
