10 Years Ago, 2011
“I love to spread good will!” This is how Bob Haedt describes his deep passion for the role of Santa Claus. His gentle demeanor, Santa-like stature along with his signature white beard and hair makes him an every-day Santa. It’s a common occurrence for a child to see him in town and say with excitement, “There’s Santa Claus!” This was the third year of Santa Bob’s participation with Holiday Madness here in Pine City. When asked if he planned to be back next year - his response? “Sure, if they ask me.”
Pine County deputies and other law enforcement officers confiscated 400 marijuana plants in Askov on Nov. 29. The estimated street value of the marijuana was $150,000.
While Pine City’s National Guard Unit is halfway through their 12-month deployment in Kuwait and Iraq, back in Pine City Sergeant First Class Tane Anderson is keeping things moving forward at the Pine City Armory. “We have soldiers who are still returning from basic training, and some soldiers who didn’t deploy,” Anderson said. “Our staff is about half of what it usually is, but really our work load hasn’t gone down. My role right now is to ... take care of the families of the soldiers who are gone.”
25 Years Ago, 1996
Pine City area residents have asked the Pine County Board to take action in wake of a KSTP news investigation revealing that some of the clients at Pine Shores Treatment Center on Pokegama Lake have violent criminal histories.
“One stupid cigarette.” Ed Pinke’s raspy voice, projected by a battery-powered gadget he holds at his throat, spoke louder than his poignant words when he stood before Pine City fifth graders last week.
Lunch at the A&W was extra delicious for a group of Pine City elementary students when they met Mayor Jane Robbins, Sheriff Steve Haavisto and child advocate Debbie Anderson. The students were the winners in the “My piece for peace” contest, making puzzle pieces with ideas for a more peaceful world.
50 Years Ago, 1971
Construction of a new garage next to the Pine City telephone building has been completed. The 24 by 100 foot building was constructed on the north side of the present building. It provides space for parking eight company vehicles as well as storage for company materials.
75 Years Ago, 1946
Henry Sommer, secretary of the Pine City Co-op Association, was seriously injured in a hunting accident last Thursday. Sommer, along with other members of the party, were dragging in a deer that had been shot when one of the guns accidentally exploded, the bullet hitting him in the right leg about two inches above the ankle. The accident happened east of Hinckley about 10 o’clock in the morning, and it was necessary for other members of the party to carry him a distance of about two miles back to their car. He was then rushed to Lakeside Hospital, where emergency treatments, including blood transfusion, were administered and on Friday was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester for further examination and treatment.
Your KSTP Sunset Valley Barn Dance, “Main Street,” will be at Pine City Armory Saturday night. Featuring your favorites, Pearl and Ade. Hear songs by Billy Folger.
100 Years Ago, 1921
The first high school paper edited by local children was published last week. The paper is handled entirely by students of the school, both news and business management. The paper is self-supporting, the expenses being taken care of by subscriptions and advertising.
125 Years Ago, 1896
J. Adam Bede’s “Budget” which, as the editor says, “budges us all,” is a brilliant, newsy sheet and one which we predict will make its influence felt in Minnesota politics in the promulgation of sound money doctrines. It is understood that Mr. Bede wears something more substantial than birch bark pants since he entered journalism.
