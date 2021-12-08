10 Years Ago, 2011
It’s a historic moment, and the Pine City National Guard unit is playing a historic role. The unit, currently serving at Camp Buehring in northern Kuwait, is preparing to head back into Iraq to escort a convoy south to Kuwait. It’s a mission they’ve performed many times, but always as a small part of a larger fighting force. Now, they are that fighting force. “Basically, intelligence told us that we were the last firepower in Iraq,” said National Guard Lieutenant Colonel Eddie Frizell. “That gave me a little shiver.” It will also be the last convoy into Iraq for the unit, as the United States completes its withdrawal from that country before Dec. 31 of this year.
The evening of Monday, Dec. 12, 2011 the U.S. House passed legislation dedicating the “Master Sergeant Daniel L. Fedder Post Office.” “Daniel Fedder is a true American hero, and I am truly privileged and humbled by the opportunity to honor this marine’s life, sacrifice, and legacy by naming the local post office of his home town in his name,” said Rep. Chip Cravaack.
The Pine Area Lions presented the Helen Keller Award to Del Hinze, the Melvin Jones Award to Carolyn Kolar and Lion of the Year award to Sally Nowling.
Cody Ploetz, son of Julie and Scott Ploetz of Pine City, recently earned his Eagle Scout award. He and Troop 188 of Pine City built several wood duck and bat houses, and a cross-country ski trail groomer for use at the North West Company Fur Post.
25 Years Ago, 1996
Pine City Schools have $500,000 for technology in their budget. One of the two computer labs at Pine City Elementary uses Apple II computers, which are over 10 years old.
Halos to Loren Skluzacek’s Deer Processing for supplying the Pine City High School human body system’s class with deer limbs to dissect in its study of joints. The deer limbs were cleaned so well that I don’t think we could have made a good pot of stew with the meat left over on about 30 legs – Tom Kloeckl, PCHS
50 Years Ago, 1971
A public hearing, called by the Pine County Board, will be held at the courthouse in Pine City next Tuesday, Dec. 7 for the purpose of discussing the establishment of a solid waste service area for Pine County. Plans are being considered by the board to set up a solid waste transfer station somewhere in the central to northern portion of the county to serve residents of those area. The garbage and refuse would then be collected at the transfer station, compacted and trucked to the Korf Bros. landfill north of Pine City.
75 Years Ago, 1946
Little interest was shown in the village election Tuesday with less than 100 going to the polls to cast their vote. Officials re-elected without opposition were Ray McDermaid, councilman, Viola Daley, clerk, M.B. Baron, treasurer, Mrs. Eleanor Hinze, assessor. Glen Turner was elected constable.
100 Years Ago, 1921
Thieves broke into the creamery at Chisago City last Monday night and made away with about 2,000 pounds of butter. It is thought the robbers belong to the same band that has robbed the creameries at Beroun, Rock Creek and Stark recently. It is believed that two trucks were used in taking the butter. No trace of the butter or robbers has been found.
125 Years Ago, 1896
The snow that fell yesterday made sledding and rendered our ice coated sidewalks much safer for pedestrians.
