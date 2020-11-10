10 Years Ago, 2010
Pine County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Ovick had his last day of work on Nov. 10, retiring at the age of 57. “It has been quite the endurance run for 33 years,” Ovick said. “I have no regrets. I chose this job and I stuck it out.”
Sergeant First Class Tane Anderson returned from a tour of duty in Basra, Iraq six months ago, after spending a year with the 34th Infantry Division. He said the job was hard enough, but concerns about his family at home made it worse. He said the newly formed Pine City Yellow Ribbon Committee was now stepping forward to offer help.
Students Raeanna Shermer, Cassidy Stream, Maggie Foster and Raven Major hit the floor at the Halloween Junior High Dance sponsored by Kettle Kinship.
Recently, a group of third graders visited the home of Bob and Mary Haedt. Mary, dressed in a bee costume for the occasion, read a book about bees to the children before Bob gave them a tour of his beehives.
25 Years Ago, 1995
The inmate overload problem at Pine County Jail will be alleviated soon with construction of a 16-bed addition.
3M plans to create an independent new company, and the plant in Pine City – which employs 70 – will join it.
Pine County Deputy Patrick Rootkie sustained minor injuries when his squad car crashed on the way to a fire.
Dean Dronen, Pine County’s veterans service officer, rekindled memories for veterans of all wars when he spoke at the American Legion’s Armistice Day dinner.
Volunteers perform many valuable functions in Pine City’s schools. Some work with School Nurse Nancy Ovick. Retired teacher Millie Healy works directly with students.
50 Years Ago, 1970
The township of Rock Creek, which is now incorporated as a village, will hold its first election on Dec. 22.
The 1970 school census has been taken and tabulated, reports Superintendent C.M. Espeseth. The report shows an increase of 107 by consolidation and 38 children by growth.
75 Years Ago, 1945
Elton Cleaver, veteran guard on the 1945 Dragon championship football team, was elected by his teammates as captain of the 1946 football squad. The traditional honor of being voted the squad’s most valuable blocker goes to Carl Stoffel.
100 Years Ago, 1920
Thieves broke into the Pine City Mercantile Co. store late last night or early this morning and took a large quantity of ladies’ and mens’ coats. The amount of the plunder will run into the thousands, it not being known at this time just how much was taken.
Joseph Holetz, son of Mr. and Mrs. Matt Holetz of Montgomery and Miss Mary Korbel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Korbel of Pine City, were united in holy wedlock at St. Mary’s Church Wednesday morning at 8 o’clock by Father Leo.
125 Years Ago, 1895
Rules and regulations for Webster School. Pine City: Pupils tardy more than twice within any one month, or absent without satisfactory excuse, shall be suspended from school by the principal and required to secure the consent of the school board in order to be reinstated.
Pupils are required to be prompt and regular in attendance; to conform strictly to all requirements of the school; to be diligent in study; to be courteous in their intercourse with each other and respectful to those in authority; to avoid boisterous and unseemly conduct at intermissions and in passing to and from their homes. Disobedience to any of these requirements to be punished by dismissal from school at the discretion of the principal.
