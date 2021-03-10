10 Years Ago, 2011
Passers-by came to the rescue of two teenage girls who drove off the Tigua Road bridge on March 11, saving the life of one of the girls who was trapped underwater. The other girl was also able to escape. The vehicle was upside down in the icy water with the girls inside.“I’ll never forget the look on that little girl’s face when she saw me – and I’ll never forget when I saw her,” Linda Landin said. “She started frantically yelling, ‘Help me! Help me! She’s drowning!’ Then I saw the blonde hair down in the water.” It was the trapped girl’s hair, floating above her as she remained trapped about eight inches below the surface. Landin didn’t spend any time making a decision. “I thought OK, I guess I’m going to help.” She made her way down the snowy hill to the water, kicking her shoes off on the way, and jumped in. “I’m 62,” she said. “I thought I was 18.” With the help of another rescuer, Ken Stroeing, they were able to free the trapped girl and help restore her breathing.
The TV show Ghost Hunters International is making plans to visit the Grant House in Rush City to examine claims of paranormal activity in that place.
25 Years Ago, 1996
Greg Beck and Sue Miller were cruising timber for a lumber sale when they spotted a young deer lying in the snow in northern Pine County. Beck knew that young deer struggle in years with a heavy snowfall, so he hefted the deer onto his shoulders and took it where Brad, Barry and Bruce Nelson were logging. The Nelsons fed the skinny, exhausted deer white cedar, maple and aspen boughs. They found out he loved apples. Now the deer, who they’ve named “Skidder,” runs with a deer herd in the area – but he still comes back for apples sometimes.
Pine City Explorer Scouts Amanda Swenson and Jennifer MacQuiddy recently talked to a Minnesota Senate committee about including a $3.1 million North West Company Fur Post interpretative center in this year’s bonding bill.
50 Years Ago, 1971
Steve Erhart will take the lead role in the junior class play “Father of the Bride.” Other players are Barb Hansen, Bill Lones, Bryan Westerman, Chuck Novak, Michelle Larson and Linda Brown.
They’re enjoying fresh tomatoes at the Joe M. Pangerl residence in rural Pine City. Mrs. Pangerl planted a “Tiny Tim” tomato tree last fall, and the plant is now about two and a half feet tall and has produced 80 tasty little tomatoes.
The DNR’s Don Fultz asked dog owners to keep their pets under control to prevent them from chasing deer. “It’s the same old problem that we have practically every year,” Fultz said. “The dogs can run along the surface of the crusted snow while the deer with their sharp hooves break through.
Hint of the Week by Hoppy Hopkins: To clean leather belts, wash them with mild suds and rinse with a wet cloth. After drying well, rub lightly with wax polish.
75 Years Ago, 1946
Miss Mildred Ann Kazda, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Kazda of Pine City, became the bride of Richard Kubesh, son of Mrs. Henry Haavisto, also of Pine City, at a high nuptial mass at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 4 at the Church of the Immaculate Conception.
Mr. and Mrs. Russell Bede announce the marriage of the daughter, Helen Gean, to William Dale Neuman of Glendale, California. They were married on January 19 at Dalton, Georgia.
100 Years Ago, 1921
In Rock Creek, Mr. and Mrs. Leonard McNeal are the proud parents of a nine-pound boy born Monday evening.
Quite a number of Masons from Rush City and Hinckley attended the meeting of the local lodge, last Monday evening, when Carl and Wm. Pennington, Wm. Challeen and Webb Hodge received their third degree.
125 Years Ago, 1896
Margaret Henry was sent to the county jail in Camden, New Jersey for three months Monday, having been convicted of the charge of being a common scold. Margaret’s reputation as a talker was such that the court decided to make her sentence a severe one. This conviction was found under the provisions of an old law.
Snow is about all gone. Clearing land preparatory for spring work is the order of the day now.
A Minneapolis barber was fined $10 for shaving a man’s face on Sunday.
