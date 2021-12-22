10 Years Ago, 2011
Park Manor residents were treated to a special day, beginning with Marie Grundberg leading everyone in Christmas songs.
The Pine County Sheriff’s Office has issued the required permit for Santa to land on roof tops in Pine County. Although the permit has been issued, the Pine County Sheriff can make no guarantee that a landing will occur, as that is based entirely on who has been naughty and who has been nice.
Pine City Schools’ fourth and seventh graders share favorite Christmas traditions:
• We have Christmas Eve at my little red-bricked house. We have to get the ornaments down, especially the little green warty pickle. We make cranberries, potatoes and lefsa. My mom, sister, grandma, aunts, and I have an ornament exchange. -Isabelle Helseth
• We cook a big dinner with ham, mashed potatoes, gravy and my dad’s world famous pumpkin pie. Last year we left the pie on the counter and my cat Shelby licked the top layer off the pie and my dad said my sister had to eat that piece! (Thankfully he just threw it away.) After dinner we go to church for the Christmas Eve service. When we get home we put the reindeer antlers on our dogs, Tatum and Penny, put Christmas music on the stereo and open presents. -Phoebe Harmon
• One of my family traditions is the day after Thanksgiving. We get our tree and decorate it, and our house. My favorite ornament is a homemade wood Fran Tarkenton, the old quarterback for the Vikings. On Christmas morning we go to my grandma and grandpa’s church and watch the Christmas play. When it’s time to go I’m super sad, but I know there will be plenty more fun Christmases to come. -Tanner Wicktor
25 Years Ago, 1996
Last Thursday, 497 Pine City School District residents said yes to a $2.6 million bond issue, clearing the way for construction of a seventh-grade house.
“Democracy: Above and Beyond” was the theme of this year’s Voice of Democracy essay contest sponsored by Pine City VFW Post 4258. First place is Katie Koch, second is Heidi Vandewelden and third is Michelle Fonda.
50 Years Ago, 1971
The first court reorganization in Minnesota history was enacted by the 1971 legislature. As a result, a new court, which will be known as the county court district of the counties of Chisago, Isanti and Pine, goes into existence in these three counties on Jan. 1, 1972. The new court provides for fulltime courts presided over by judges who must devote their fulltime to the office and cannot practice law. Pine, Chisago and Isanti counties have been combined into one district with George E. Sausen, probate judge of Pine County and J.B. Gunderson, probate judge of Chisago County, the judges in this county court district. The act also abolishes the municipal courts.
75 Years Ago, 1946
This year the somewhat young National Guard unit of Pine City will attempt to carry on an old tradition, that of a New Year’s Eve Ball under the National Guard sponsorship. The officers of the organization have been busy for weeks, procuring the necessary hats, noisemakers novelties and have come up with a good band for the occasion also.
100 Years Ago, 1921
The village council in Perham is going to supervise public dances, and has announced it will put a stop to the “informal grips and wiggles” that are now so popular.
Postmaster Collins announced he will keep the post office open next Sunday, Christmas morning.
125 Years Ago, 1896
Burger Bros. have enough logs piled on the ice and around their mill to keep them running for at least three months, and expect to have enough by the time sleighing breaks up to keep them running the greater part of the summer.
Absolutely fresh English walnuts, per pound 12 and one-half cents; bananas per day, 25 cents; finest mixed candy, 10 cents per pound. These are a few of the bargains at the Drug Store for Christmas.
