10 Years Ago, 2011
Dozens of middle school and high school developmentally adapted physical education (DAPE) students from Pine City, Rush City, East Central, North Branch and Chisago Lakes joined forces for track and field games and events at the DAPE Challenge.
Pine City residents shared their memories of the Great Depression and compared them to the current Great Recession. “For some folks, the word recession is just another word for depression,” said Joe Neubauer, age 90. “One big difference is that during the Depression prices dropped on everything. Today, prices increase almost every week on everything from gasoline, groceries, fuel, electricity – they just keep going up.”
Rick Waxberg was nominated by fellow drivers at Westerman Bus Company and named School Bus Driver of the Year. Rick has safely transported children in a professional and caring manner for the past six years.
David Griffith a 27-year volunteer with Meals on Wheels and the Senior Dining Site, was honored by site Coordinator Lois Anderson and fellow volunteers at an volunteer appreciation breakfast.
25 Years Ago, 1996
By next year at this time, rural Pine County residents will be getting ready to change their addresses from a route and box number to a street name and house number. The new system will help emergency responders to easily identify and locate the people who need their help.
Pine City Lions Club Past President Gene Pals congratulated Bert Rude on receiving the Melvin Jones Fellow Award.
Seventy three years of married life are quite an accomplishment, and Joseph and Mary Krantz celebrated that milestone on May 1. The couple live at Lakeside Nursing Home in Pine City, where family joined them in celebrating with cake and concertina music.
For rent: One bedroom apartment, first floor front. On the river. All new kitchen. Heat, water and garbage all furnished. $340/month.
50 Years Ago, 1971
A Burlington Northern diesel unit through error failed to stop in time Wednesday noon of last week and broke through a spur track bumper north of Pine City at the Northwest LP Gas Co. facilities. The big 246,000 pound engine unit sunk deep into the dirt and had to wait until a special crane truck came to the scene from St. Paul.
Announcement was made this week of the sale of Johnson’s Island Resort by Oscar Johnson to Mr. and Mrs. William Woischke of St. Paul.
Postal rates increase effective May 16. A first class letter from six to eight cents an ounce and airmail letter rates from 10 to 11 cents an ounce. Post cards will go from five to six cents each.
Discussion was held at the city council regarding the Agnes Hotel. The village attorney was authorized to write a letter to the owner ordering him to tear down the old structure which is considered a hazard.
75 Years Ago, 1946
The Snake River Valley Conservation Club has made tentative arrangements with Albert Elison, east of Pine City, for the use of a pond on his farm as a rearing pond for pike fry. The conservation department came up last week with pike fry and planted over 80,000 in the pond.
100 Years Ago, 1921
Wm. Challeen received a letter the other day, with a notice on the envelope from the postal authorities stating it had been salvaged from an aeroplane fire at Cheyenne, Wyoming. It was with some mail being carried by a government plane, when the plane caught fire, and was one of the letters saved.
The biggest crowd that ever attended a dance in Beroun was present last Monday evening at the wedding dance in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Mikyska.
125 Years Ago, 1896
The creamery building will be commenced as soon as the sills and timber are cut out. It will be erected on the lots given to the enterprise by Geo. Payne just south of the Catholic Church.
The council took the hint we gave them and hung the park gates and placed the seats, but would it not have been a good idea to have painted the seats before putting them in the park.
They look quite shabby and spoil the looks of the prettiest place in the line of the St. Paul and Duluth road, as our park is conceded to be by everyone who has seen it.
