10 Years Ago, 2013
Braham Community Center groundbreaking: The public is invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the Braham area Community Center on Wednesday, May 1, 2013. Groundbreaking will take place at the future building site in Braham on 8th Avenue West, just west of the elementary school.
Drought conditions ease in Pine County: County burning restrictions now in effect. Heavy snow and moderate rainfall in Pine County have brought an end to 8 months of severe drought in the area, but dry conditions persist going into May. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Pine County was in abnormally dry conditions, though a strip of land near the Chisago County border was listed as being in moderate drought.
The Pine City area had been dealing with severe drought conditions since September 2 and northern Pine County had been in the same condition since October 2.
Pine City area history Association: The first meeting of the Pine City Area History Association was held on April 22 at the Pine City Public Library. Approximately 30 people were in attendance. Discussion about forming a local historical association took place and there was enough interest and enthusiasm that the decision was made to move forward with that process. A short program on local history was part of the evening.
25 Years Ago, 1998
Street signs and E911 program is almost here. Street signs will pop up on roads throughout Pine County this summer as officials prepare to implement the new enhanced 911 system.
Elert and Associates, the consultant hired by the county to assist with the project, has worked with the townships in naming roads and plotting them on maps for review by county and township officials.
When completed, the E911 system will allow Pine County dispatchers to view the name, address and phone number of persons who call the Sheriff’s Office via 911.
Mille Lacs Band purchases Grand Hinckley Inn: In a move to unify its entertainment complex and guest services, the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe has purchased the Grand Hinckley Inn from Mississippi based Casino Resource Corporation. The deal is expected to take place next month.
Twin Cities Scout troop tackles Snake River cleanup: Members of a Twin Cities Boy Scout Troop and the Bloomington VFW Post 1296 spent a recent weekend cleaning up the Snake River from the Cross Lake canoe landing to the St. Croix River.
Troop members spend a lot of time visiting the Pine City area. This is their way of saying thanks, one of their leaders said.
50 Years Ago, 1973
The new president of parent association is Roger Erfourth. Secretary is Leonard Sigurdsen. Jim Sherman and Mrs. Harriet Teich will serve again as treasure and vice president, respectively.
Rush City: Quick thinking on the part of Dean Booth, a Rush City High School student and two custodians helped avert a potential disaster recently when fire broke out on the third floor of the Grant House Hotel. The three used fire extinguishers and had the Flames well under control when fireman arrived.
Brook Park: The Brook Park Depot is now a thing of the past. The building was moved out of town about two months ago, leaving the foundation and debris. Last week machinery covered it. They did a very neat job, which improves the looks of the park area.
75 Years Ago, 1948
A marble shooting contest will be sponsored by the VFW on Saturday, May 8 for all local and rural school boys, grades one to eight.
The meeting of the Royal Rockets 4-H club was held Monday evening, April 12 at the Gust Orn home. Demonstrations on how to splice a rope, how to clean a spark plug and the problems of how to groom a calf, were discussed before the meeting was adjourned.
George Blazek this week took over the Iverson service station north of town under a lease. He will offer many services at this location for the benefit of his customers.
100 Years Ago, 1923
Joe Runa has purchased a new Ford. Nick Baum is driving a new Ford purchased last week.
Fred Seymour had quite a serious runaway Wednesday, his four horses running with the disc, damaging it quite a little.
The Strohkirch store was broken into last Saturday night. Entry was made through a window in the store. The glass had been broken and was scattered over the floor. It is not known what all was taken by the culprits, but it included some shoes.
125 Years Ago, 1898
Brook Park: Our young people are getting quite enthusiastic over the Debating Society. Many of the little boys are taking active parts. Johnny Goodspeed and Richie Hoagland are quite prominent combatants. Next Saturday evening they propose to settle the question once and for all whether or not women shall have the right of suffrage.
West Pokegama: Mr. A. Hanson has done the most grubbing in the vicinity this spring. He has grubbed nearly five acres.
The mill whistle which plays snatches of comic Opera every morning at about 5:00 o’clock plays hob with the morning Slumbers of about 9/10 of our population.
