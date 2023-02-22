10 Years Ago, 2013
Four new would-be firefighters are moving closer to joining the Pine City Fire Department, and the department is planning trainings to deal with winter and spring safety threats.
The public is invited to the Pine County History Museum’s first anniversary celebration open house in Askov.
Residents of Royalton Township may soon be attending meetings and holding social events in a new, larger town hall. Although township supervisors disagree on how much that town hall should cost. The Royalton Township board approved spending up to $325,000 for their current town hall. The budget would include heat and septic but not demolition of the current town hall.
25 Years Ago, 1998
The Pine City/Rush City hockey team captured its first ever League Championship as they defeated Mora/Hinckley/Finlayson in a classic confrontation between two of the best programs in the Rum River Conference.
A sister and brother from Pine City have been named the 1998 Goodwill ambassadors for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Aubrey Olson, 11, and her brother, Nicholas, nine, will represent the families served by MDA by making public appearances across the county. The Olson family will participate in meetings of national and regional MDA sponsors, will be featured in MDA promotional materials, and will appear on the 1998 Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon.
Move to Wyoming Medical Center proceeded smoothly. The first babies were born at new Fairview Medical Center in Wyoming on the first day open. Three older hospitals were blended into one new one on Saturday, Feb. 14, when the Fairview Lakes Regional Medical Center in Wyoming, Minn. officially opened its doors for hospital and emergency care. The carefully choreographed move required months of painstaking planning. The actual relocation of patience was completed in less than four hours.
50 Years Ago, 1973
The dog sled races on Pokegama Lake last Sunday were successful with 62 entries and over 600 dogs participating. Unfortunately, statistics for the races were kept by the North Star Sled Dog Club and are not available. Drivers came from several surrounding states and Canada to compete for the 14 trophies and $300 prize money.
Brook Park: One hard winter task that has thankfully been done away with is cutting ice for storage in a sawdust filled ice house. This was used to cool refrigerators and to make homemade ice cream. The supply lasted well into the summer. Three ice storage businesses supplied our needs. Mr. B.J. Kelsey, Brook Park Creamery, and A.B. Ziegler.
Wes Tracy, president of the student council at Pine City High School, tried out the new pay telephone that, through the efforts of the council, has been installed down the stairs across from the high school office.
75 Years Ago, 1948
Word has been received that the Connaker Bros. of Pine City have leased the Mobile gas station on Highway 61, next to the new era services.
Henriette: The Fairway store will celebrate their first anniversary on Saturday, Feb. 21. All are welcome to come and enjoy a good friendly cup of coffee and a snack.
100 Years Ago, 1923
The banks, schools, post office, and the courthouse offices are closed today in observance of the birthday of George Washington. Most of the business houses and homes are displaying the national colors in commemoration of this great American.
William Challeen has installed a radio in his home and has developed into a real radio fan. He has heard concerts from Portland, Ore., and Los Angeles, Calif. the other evening.
The young folks of Metal Lawn report having a fine time at the dance Saturday evening in spite of the cold. Music was furnished by Sam Carlson and his sister, Josephine.
125 Years Ago, 1898
Rock Creek: A visitor gives his impressions of this prosperous village: Five miles south from Pine City and two miles from the Chisago County line, is the romantically situated village of Rock Creek, which appears to the railway passenger as a modest hamlet supported by the industry of the woodsman, as piles of cord wood and stacks of railway ties are along both sides of the track and circle round stores and cottages. But back of Rock Creek Village are cultivated farms, with dairy herds, and beehives quite adorn the modest gardens. Rock Creek is a busy scene when the milk train goes and comes, with the silver like cans jingling.
Herman Borchers has just received a large and complete line of shoes for ladies, gents and children. His stock is complete in every particular, and when you are in need of another in the line of shoes, do not forget that you can get what you want there at the lowest price. If your shoes need repairing, call him. He can do it in first class shape and at reasonable prices.
