10 Years Ago, 2012
It was just over 20 years ago when the Great Voyageur statue rolled up on the shores of the Snake River in what is now Voyageur Park.
Two decades later, the statue has become a symbol of Pine City and such a part of the community is it hard for many to remember what the city looked like before it. It took a team of dedicated Pine City residents, the generosity of a number of businesses, and the skills of a Hinckley sculptor to make the statue a reality.
At its Dec. 11 meeting at the County Courthouse in Pine City, the Pine County Board of Commissioners quickly passed the property tax levy at $14,000,0075.00. This is the same amount presented at the Truth in Taxation hearing, and it is the same for the 2012 budget. In fact, the levy has been the same in Pine County since 2010.
25 Years Ago, 1997
It was a sweep for the Pine City students at the Knowledge Bowl meet in Rush City on Dec. 11. Nine teams from Rush City, Mora, and Pine City competed in the event, which challenges students to answer questions from every subject they study.
The city leans toward different site for Public Works building: Pine City’s plan to build a new Public Works facility met with mild opposition at a public hearing Wednesday, Dec. 10, but most of that was diffused when residents learned the city will not erect the facility on 8th street, also known as the Hilltop site. The council is instead leaning towards a site East of the city softball field, what it calls the Hurley Street site.
50 Years Ago, 1972
Santa Day last Saturday at the Family Theatre in Pine City was well attended with 600 youngsters on hand to see Santa, watch the free movie and collect a bag of candy.
The Pine City Mercantile had $140 taken last Thursday in a bold daytime theft sometime between 1 p.m. and 1:20 p.m. while owner Robert Carlson was out to lunch. Two men and one woman came into the store. Well one of the men and the woman each diverted the attention of a sales clerk, the other man coolly entered Carlson’s office at the back of the store and emptied the cash box.
A car belonging to Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Mullins of Pine City slipped into reverse while idling and backed into the front of the Frances Ann shop. The car was unoccupied at the time of the accident.
75 Years Ago, 1947
Nash Motors last week turned its spotlight on Pine City to award the highest honor it can be still on a dealer to Clarence Schwartzwald, president of Midway Nash Motors.
Henry Broz and son, Earnie, of Pine City, have just completed a transaction whereby they have leased the Pine City Mill from E.G. Booth, owner, and will operate it along the same lines as have been followed.
Members of the Pine City Fire Department and their ladies enjoyed a delicious chicken dinner, served by the Ladies Aid of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, at the Village Hall Tuesday evening. The dinner replaced the annual stag affair that has been celebrated by the department for the past number of years. Oldest active member attending was Robert Wilcox, who has been a member since the department was first organized in 1890.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Washington Irving’s famous classic, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” is being brought to the screen with Will Rogers in the roll of Ichabod Crane.
The Christmas party hosted by the Pine City businessman at the Family Theatre was a big success with over 1,200 attending and will undoubtedly be an annual event in the future.
