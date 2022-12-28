10 Years Ago, 2012
Wages increase for Pine County workers in 2013: At the Dec. 11 County Board meeting, wages for some elected officials and for union and non-union county workers were set to increase. It was proposed that there be no change in salary for county commissioners.
The youth of Pine City raised their voice in song at the Pine City Elementary band and choir concert on Dec. 13, 2012
A public hearing was held on Dec. 18 at the Royalton Town Hall to discuss the future of the rodeo and other events held at Heidelbergers’ Farm Equipment, LLC located at 3923 Highway 70. Heidelbergers has held rodeos and other public events at the business for the past several years.
25 Years Ago, 1997
In another controversial move last Tuesday, the Pine County Board voted three to two to purchase the Arrowhead Stator and Rotor building in Sandstone and 18 acres of adjacent land in Sandstone’s industrial park for $180,000.
With a Minnesota Municipal Board hearing looming, the city of Pine City and Pokegama Township will try again to work out their differences regarding a request for the city to annex township property near I-35 and County Road 11. If the two governments can’t resolve the issue, the state municipal board will come to Pine City Jan. 5 and 6, hold a meeting, and issue a decision.
50 Years Ago, 1972
The Pine City School lunch menu will include Tuna casserole, tossed salad, minced ham, white and rye sandwiches, orange juice, Rice Krispie bars and milk.
A warming house at the hockey rink and a piano for Hillside Court are the two most recent improvements completed by Pine City Lions. The warming house, located at the rink on Woodpecker Ridge, has been donated to the hockey league and is in their care.
A call for an ambulance and deputy to go to Crosslake in Pine City: A man had been on a kite behind a snowmobile when the kite threw him to the ground, breaking both legs and causing other injuries.
75 Years Ago, 1947
Eugene (Bud) Voskia of Pine City suffered severe injuries on Monday of this week when he was pinned beneath a small building. Bud was helping load a government surplus wheat bin onto a truck near the home of Mrs. Augusta Zenker in the East part of town, preparatory to hauling it to the fairgrounds, where it was have been used as a paint shop the Thrun Machine Co., of which Bud was employee.
Featured a Little Deb toaster set for $1.35, mechanical races for $0.69, all metal, rubber tired scooters for $2.98 and big dolls for $2.98.
Some 30 members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post, Pine City, attended a dinner last Wednesday evening at the Village Hall in honor of William Korbel. Mr. Korbel was presented with a Veterans of Foreign Wars plaque for honorary service in the local post.
The Methodist Church has purchased a new chancellor rail last week, and the choir wore their new robes for the first time.
Hundreds of children from Pine City and surrounding communities literally took over the Armory here last Friday afternoon, when they heard an excellent program and saw Santa.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The Therrin family, who has been living in the Albrecht home on Cross Lake, plan on moving into the Kubicek house which they have rented for the winter.
