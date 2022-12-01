10 Years Ago, 2012
Hunters Dan Weber, Reid Ovick, Marv Berghammer, and 12-year-old Dan Ovick, knew their day had just taken a very different turn. They were still hunting, but now they were a rescue party. The four heroes found and rescued a 51-year-old who had been lost since 7 a.m.
Several Pine Technical College faculty members have been nominated for the prestigious Minnesota State College and Universities Board of Trustees Educator of the Year award for excellence in teaching.
25 Years Ago, 1997
When Cleansoils Minnesota, Inc. of Vadnais Heights started piling dirt on a low-lying piece of ground just north of Pine City, it got the attention of the Pine County Solid Waste Office. The dirt turned out to be contaminated with petroleum.
East Central Electic is offering its customers the option of buying wind generated electricity through a new green power program.
50 Years Ago, 1972
The fire department was called to the Ralph Dickinson Farm located one and a half miles south of Henriette on Friday, Nov. 24. Lost in the blaze was a barn, two wooden silos, a pole shed, and also a corn crib. 5,000 bales of hay that had been stored in the barn and pole shed were also lost to the fire.
There was a report from Del Jelinek of Del’s Tavern in Pine City that his tavern had been broken into and money and merchandise stolen. Entry was gained by breaking a window in the rear of the tavern. Two suspects are being sought.
75 Years Ago, 1947
One of the hottest and closest elections in years is expected Tuesday, Dec. 2, when voters go to the polls to elect a mayor, village trustee and vote on a $100,000 bond issue for a new municipal hospital.
Mr. Kuske, pharmacist at the Lilija drug store, will spend Thanksgiving and a few days with Mrs. Kuske at Sleepy Eye.
Henriette: a basket social will be given at the Village Hall the evening of Nov. 29. Everybody is welcome.
A picture in the Pine Poker Pioneer showed the wedding of Princess Elizabeth inside Westminister Abbey, in London, England.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The Pine City fire department was called to a fire in the Challeen store last Monday morning about 8 a.m.
Last Thursday evening, a bad chimney fire broke out in the Axel Johnson home, but the quick assistance of the neighbors prevented the blaze from spreading.
East Rock Creek: Last week, when John Anderson went out one morning to feed his chickens, he found 40 chickens gone. The robbers, however, were kind enough to leave the heads of the 30 chickens in front of the chicken house.
A basket social and dance will be held in the Larson School in District number 47, west, on Saturday evening Dec. 9.
125 Years Ago, 1897
George Kick had the misfortune to sever the first finger on his left hand on Saturday while cutting fodder for his stock. Dr. Barnum dressed the wound and Mr. Kick is doing well as could be.
On Wednesday afternoon, the ladies of the M.E. Church met at the residence of W.P. Gottry. A lunch was served from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The ladies cleared a nice little sum.
The following plan would be a good and creditable thing for any live town: the businessman of Rochester maintain a public waiting room for women and children who come to the city from the county. Very often, when the wives of farmers come to town, they are obliged to take their children, sometimes to fit them out, other times because they cannot leave them at home. Instead of compelling them to sit around the stores, they rent a room centrally located, head it, provide toilet rooms, and have women in charge. The women and children from the country have a comfortable place and an opportunity to wash and eat their lunch.
