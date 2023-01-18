10 Years Ago, 2013
Due to lack of training and proper equipment, firefighters are four times more likely to die on a water call than in a fire. In response to this, Pine County Sheriff Robin Cole, sent deputy Chuck Moon, and Sergeant Jeff Nelson to become certified instructors for ice rescue, and they led a training on Saturday, Jan. 5 at the Pine City Beach for more than 50 local firefighters, EMTs, deputies, members of the Pine County SWAT and rescue teams who all came together to become certified in ice rescues.
New and returning members of the city council of Pine City took a vow to uphold the laws and serve the community. Pine County Judge Krista Martin administered the oath of office to the new Pine City Mayor Paul Janssen, new city council member, Steve Ovick, and returning city council member, Brian Scholin.
Cross Lake is getting a safety upgrade as the Department of Natural Resources places 10,000 tons of rocks and 450 large boulders on the downstream side of the Cross Lake Dam, at an estimated cost of $450,000.
25 Years Ago, 1998
A Lindstrom company which bottles water and juice made an offer in mid-December to purchase the Arrowhead Rotor and Stator building in Sandstone, the same building that is being purchased by Pine City.
Pine County Farm Bureau President Arnold Swanson attended the Minnesota Farm Bureau 79th Annual meeting held recently in Bloomington. The Pine County Farm Bureau won awards for membership growth and voting member increases.
A second grader from Pine City claimed third place in the grade two to three category in a statewide poster contest conducted for Minnesota D-Day. Aislinn Rogalla, daughter of Rob and Peggy Rogalla, created a tobacco-free poster featuring people running. She won a gift certificate to Dairy Queen and two tickets to the Children’s Museum in St. Paul.
50 Years Ago, 1973
Dr. George T. Olsen is retiring this weeks following 50 years of practice as a dentist in Pine City. In fact, it’s 50 years of serving this community from the same office, located above the theater, where he started his dentistry following his graduation from the University of Minnesota Dental School back in 1922.
A barn at the Art Wagoner Farm, located about five miles Northwest of Pine City, was totally destroyed last Saturday evening. Twenty-nine heifer calves were in the barn at the time of the fire, and six were rescued by the fireman wearing air masks.
75 Years Ago, 1948
An early morning fire at the Pine City Plumbing Company last Friday morning forced Mr. and Mrs. Lyle Stinson, who occupy and we’re sleeping in the upstairs apartment, to flee in night attire into 22 degree below zero weather. Earl Stinson, occupying a downstairs room, and the Stensons upstairs, were awakened by an explosion about 3 a.m. and found the building so full of smoke and the fire spreading so rapidly that they were lucky to get out of the building with just the clothes they had on. Besides the plumbing company, the building also houses the Pine City Radio Shop, owned and operated by Lloyd Pearthree.
East Rock: A week ago Friday evening, a number of families combined business and pleasure as they gathered at the John Shambauer home, bringing with them a delicious lunch and also a lovely gift in appreciation of their years together as members of the threshing ring.
100 Years Ago, 1923
A committee chaired by Dr. G. T. Olsen has called a public meeting to consider the matter of a skating rink, toboggan slide or any other kind of outdoor winter sports if enough people are interested.
Judge Wilcox, commanding officer of the Pine City Naval Militia, has called a public meeting to be held in the club rooms on Tuesday evening of next week for the purpose of considering plans for reorganizing the local militia.
125 Years Ago, 1898
Frank Sickler, who has been engaged as a mule chaster in the pineries for the Wilcox Logging Company, returned to his home at number 25 Rag Alley, Thursday of last week with an honorable discharge.
Talk about patriotism and loyalty to one’s vocation. One of our fair young lady teachers rode 12 miles on a load of wood and cheerfully bought her ticket to Hinckley to attend the County Association and returning, rode home on the empty sled. Surely education should come to the front with such promoters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.