10 Years Ago, 2013
Pine City taxpayers will be paying more to the city this year, now that payments on bonds for the new Fire Hall are starting to come due.
Someone who picked up a $10 lottery ticket in Pine County now has a 1 million dollar prize waiting for them. The Minnesota State Lottery reported that two tickets drawn on Jan. 1, each worth $1 million was sold in Pine County and Crow Wing County. The winners from Crow Wing County step froward on Monday, but the Pine County winners had not done so at press time.
25 Years Ago, 1998
A lawyer hired by business owners in and around Pine Plaza castigated the Pine City Council for its proposal to assess street repairs and utility improvements to the neighboring property owners.
The Greater Minnesota Credit Union of Mora is opening a branch office in the former Hardee’s building in Pine City. According to information discussed at the Pine City council’s meeting, the Greater Minnesota Credit Union has purchased the building and plans to make minor cosmetic changes to the exterior, to eliminate the Hardee’s look. A canopy over the drive-thru area is one of the changes.
50 Years Ago, 1973
Andrew Neville of rural Pine City sustained a compound fracture in a snowmobile accident Sunday evening.
Pine City’s annual snowflake days winter celebration will be held this weekend on Jan. 21 and 22 with trail rides, a dance and races schedule to fill the weekend.
Sunday afternoon, nearly 500 attended the fourth annual fishing derby sponsored by the Snake River Valley Conservation Club. 55 fish were caught in all.
The Harvesters 4-H club met Jan. 8. A discussion and round of applause was given to the people who participated in the cookie giveaway to the old people in Pine City. Also registration is still open for the course on sewing men’s pants.
75 Years Ago, 1948
Emil Behrendt escaped injury last Thursday morning when his car, a Ford Mercury, was demolished when hit by a North Pacific train. The accident happened at the crossing about a mile north of Pine City.
100 Years Ago, 1923
A number of farmers have asked us to issue a call for a mass meeting, to be held in the Village Hall at Pine City next Monday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. sharp. They feel it is high time the farmers were taking an active partake in the local and state affairs.
125 Years Ago, 1898
M.G. Scofield had the misfortune to lay up one of his horses. The animal slipped and fell and hurt one of his legs. He is a fine horse and one of the only team Mr. Scofield has, so he feels the loss greatly.
Professor J.J. Dye closed the school Friday and returned home Monday. He goes to recruit his failing health. The patrons of the school regret very much to have the school closed, and hoped it will be only temporarily.
Two timber wolves promenaded our streets between the post office and the depot Tuesday evening. They created quite a scene as they howled unmercifully. A dead cow by the railroad track was probably the cause of their visit.
