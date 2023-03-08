10 Years Ago, 2013
DNR: No walleye worries, fishing just fine in Pine County. New fish regulations on Mille Lacs Lake made the news this week, but the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said Pine County anglers have nothing to worry about: local fish populations are in good shape. The walleye are within the normal historic means. All the fish like bass, crappies, bluegills, and norther pike all are the result from natural reproduction in all our lakes. That’s why it’s important to maintain good habitat for them.
Is Bigfoot on the loose in Pine County? Some say Bigfoot is a myth, but Chad Lewis isn’t so sure. What’s more, the paranormal researcher knows many who say they have spotted the creature right in Pine County. Louis, author of mysterious creatures of Minnesota, said he first started receiving reports of Bigfoot sightings in the St. Croix State Park and Nemadji State Forest 19 years ago.
And Pine Counties 1 million winner is? Still unknown. A million dollar ticket in the January Minnesota Millionaire Raffle was sold in Pine County, but the holder has not yet stepped forward, according to the Minnesota Lottery.
25 Years Ago, 1998
End of an era in the hardware business: Nuts and bolts have been sold on the same corner since late 1800s. By the end of the day on April 22, a building that has forever been a hardware store will stand empty. The wooden floors of JB’s Hardware will echo the footsteps of customers who’ve come there seeking hammers and nails since Frank Smith built the place in the late 1800’s. John and Pat Becvar, owners since 1973, will close the door on a successful 25 years of their lives and begin easing their way into retirement.
Prison construction right on schedule. Construction is progressing right on schedule on the new state correctional facility being built just north of Rush City. On any given day, there are from 77 to 92 personnel working on site. About half of the workers come from within a 25 mile radius of the site. The number will increase to 350 to 400 this coming summer. While the site is 345 acres, the facility will occupy 85 acres, with 65 acres being inside a 15 foot high razor wire security fence.
WCMP radio’s Home, Recreation and Farm Show was held this weekend at the Pine City Armory. Admission was free and door prizes were awarded.
50 Years Ago, 1973
The first annual youth hockey banquet was held at the American Legion in Pine City last Friday, March 3, resulting in a successful highlight and culmination of the local hockey season. Jack Bean, president of the youth hockey association, introduced the guest speaker of the evening, Lou Nanne of the North Stars.
After 40 years of operating a local business in Pine City, William (Bill) Korbel has sold Korbel’s Sporting Goods to Larry Foster of Pine City. Korbel started his business as an auto supply store in the early 1930s. In 1937, he changed it over to a sporting goods store. The change of ownership took effect March 1.
Cal Stoll, head football coach at the University of Minnesota, will be the quest speaker at the athletic awards banquet to be held here on March 12.
75 Years Ago, 1948
Dr. Joseph E. Halpin wishes to announce that beginning March 1, Dr. Ralph F. Mach will be associated with him in medical and surgical practice in Rush City. Dr. Mach is a graduate of the University of Minnesota and for the past year has been in practice at Foley, Minnesota.
One of the worst snow storms in recent years hit this section of the state last Friday and Saturday, with the result the roads were blocked and travel in general was tied up. The storm reached its peak Friday evening with a 45 mile per hour wind picked up loose snow that had been falling most of the day and started piling it into drifts.
Death came to one of the elderly pioneers of Pine City when Frank Saumer passed away in his home here last Thursday, Feb. 26
Henriette: The children of the Henriette School are conducting a paper drive to help finance their annual trip, this year to Minneapolis. This paper is to be stored at the Hancock Feed Warehouse in Henriette.
100 Years Ago, 1923
The Farmers and Merchants State Bank installed a clock and burglar alarm.
John Doenz has been assisted in his bachelor life. He received a package of bachelor buttons the other day and would like to know who sent them.
Al Oman was at Automba last week where he was awarded a contract a mounting to $3,800 for installing the heating equipment in a new school building being erected there. His bid was $1 lower than the next lowest bid.
125 Years Ago, 1898
Beroun: Six miles North of Pine City, on the St. Paul and Duluth Railroad, is the post office and village of Beroun, a point for the county that is being rapidly developed and quickly settled. A dozen families are expected this week and for the season it is confidently believed that the population will increase 50%. Beroun has a railway station, two stores, a hotel, post office, blacksmith shop, public school, and Roman Catholic school.
