10 Years Ago, 2013
New auditorium breaks ground July 18 Pine City School officials will break ground next week to begin construction of the long-awaited auditorium at Pine City High School, along with new district offices and a special technology based distance learning classroom. The event is scheduled to get underway at 8 a.m., and the public is invited.
Homemade explosive found near Robinson Park: a small, homemade explosive device was found on Railroad Street Southeast near Robinson Park on the afternoon of July 8. Pine County Sheriff Robin Cole said a passerby first spotted the device. It was lying near the west curb on Railroad Street Southeast, across from the mailboxes and close to where the sidewalk leads from the parking area to the Robinson Park pavilion. A deputy arrived at the park and was shown the object. The deputy thought it looked like an improvised explosive device. It appeared to be a homemade, extremely large firecracker that either didn’t go off or partially went off. Sheriff Robin Cole requested that a state bomb squad technician come to Pine City to deal with the device. Which they did. The device was then inspected and taken back to St. Paul to be detonated.
25 Years Ago, 1998
Dancers at a local bar prompt city to consider changing liquor ordinance: Exotic dance performances at The Brass Rail in downtown Pine City have gotten more people excited than the bar owners ever anticipated. Prompted by complaints from other downtown business owners and a petition bearing over 200 names, the Pine City Council is considering changes in its on-sale liquor ordinance that would prohibit nudity and sexual conduct in establishments that have a liquor license.
MS TRAM Bike Tour finish line in Pine City: Pine City is set to host the finish line celebration for “The Ride Across Minnesota” on July 31. Participants of the ninth annual bike tour, will bike into town, Friday afternoon, from Milaca.
50 Years Ago, 1973
Local golfer Walt Duzan had a bang up Fourth of July when he rocketed out a drive from the seventh fairway tee and scored a hole in one, the second one to be tallied in Pine City Country Club history.
Over 600 breakfasts were served at the Rush City Municipal Airport, as the Continental flight breakfast proved to be one of the biggest events of the weekend. Over 250 of those served were reportedly fly-ins.
Sheriff’s report: A call came into the office that Marty Swanson’s dog was outside of Del’s Tavern in Pine City refusing to let people in. It was reported that the dog had bitten two people. This complaint was cleared by a deputy.
Who would predict the senior citizens would get a bang out of watching a turtle race? That is what happened when more than 20 seniors enjoyed an outing two weeks ago. C.B. Thomas was invited to join the group for chicken dinner so he could acquaint them about the features of the turtle race. He conducts the races once a week for the five summer months.
75 Years Ago, 1948
The Pine City Pirates ran their consecutive win streak to 12 straight games with a double win over West Rock and Sandstone here Sunday and Monday.
At a meeting of the centennial committee in Pine City on Tuesday evening, Representatives from Askov, Willow River, Beroun, Hinckley, and Pine City were present. It was unanimously decided to organize a Pine County historical society. Pine County is the 66th county in Minnesota to organize such a society.
In a Pine City plumbing company advertisement: Modern Appliances Keep Wives Happy. Modern husbands have found a better way to keep wives happy than giving them a box of flowers or candy. They stop in here and plunk down a payment on one of our wife-saving appliances.
100 Years Ago, 1923
Pine County to issue $100,000 in road bonds for route number 23.
Weekend specials at Prochaska’s: Camel, Lucky Strikes and Chesterfield cigarettes, two packs for 25 cents.
125 Years Ago, 1898
July 4, 1898, was a day long to be remembered in Pine City. At sunrise, the sound of the canon a woke the peaceful slumbers of our citizens, and then a small boy joined in the chorus with his firecrackers and cap pistols. The parade was formed and the procession marched on all the principal streets, disbanding at the courthouse. The day was closed in a fitting manner by a large dance given under the auspicious of the fire department in Hurley’s new building.
Peter Engel opened up his fine saloon in the McLaughlin building on Saturday. Peter has one of the finest saloons in this part of the country and we be speak for him a liberal share of the public patronage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.