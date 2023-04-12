10 Years Ago, 2013
Pine Technical College incubator to hatch new business: Construction on the first business incubator in East Central Minnesota is now underway in Pine City. The groundbreaking ceremony for Pine City Technical College’s new business incubator facility took place on April 3 at the Continuing Education and Customized Training building on the corner of Main Street and Hillside Avenue.
Auditorium goes back to the drawing board. Pine City School officials have decided to redraw plans and solicit new bids for the construction of the new Pine City High School auditorium after bids came in nearly $1 million dollars over budget.
Pine City Firefighters responded to 137 calls in 2012, ranging from alarm activation and smoke odor to extractions from machinery and ice and water rescues. According to a report submitted by the Pine City Fire department, the fire department took care of calls in a number of area towns and townships, including Chengwatana Township, Henriette, Mission Creek Township, Pine City, Pine City Township, Pokegama Township, Rock Creek, and Royalton Township. The fire department also responded to mutual aid emergencies in Braham, Brook Park, Hinckley, Rock Creek, and Rush City.
25 Years Ago, 1998
City targets rifle range site for new public works garage: Plans and specifications for a new Pine City Public Works facility will put the building on the rifle range site along County Road 55 on the north end of the city. Instead of the concrete clad building originally proposed at an estimated construction cost of 1.4 million, the city councils is looking at a metal, pre-engineered structure that will cost about $850,000. The council adopted a resolution at its April 1 meeting that sets the maximum cost for the entire project at $1 million. Concerns about contaminated soil at the rifle range site have been mentioned at previous council meetings.
A ministry in glass: Bell tower’s stained glass panels reach out to all. Usually, the colorful brilliance of stained glass shines within the walls of houses of worship. At Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Pine City, the glory of this age old art form is a delight to the eye of the any passerby. A bell tower, a work of art in itself, stands on a knoll near the church driveway. Three stained glass arches are incorporated in the tower design. The intent for that piece of ground was always a bell tower. A home for the bell that was taken from the old church and kept in storage. When this church was built in 1981, they left that piece of ground and black top around it.
Blue ribbons on the light post in Pine City and communities throughout the county area reminder that April is Child Abuse Prevention month. The Pine County Care Council sponsored the ribbon campaign.
50 Years Ago, 1973
Twenty Brownies from Troop 47 toured Stark’s Greenhouse on April 2. Mrs. Dave Mansavage explain the procedures of planting seeds, re-potting and temperature controls as she showed the girls the greenhouse.
Leonard Hinze of rural Pine City has been elected a 1973 voting delegate of the Midwest Breeders Corporative.
Despite the early spring weather, Minnesota smelt fisherman should be planning for an early smelt run, the Department of Natural Resources noted today. The lake is still packed with ice, and the smelt usually won’t run until the ice breaks up or moves out into the lake.
75 Years Ago, 1948
Thieves entered the Pine City Hardware Store sometime Saturday night and helped themselves to about $800 in sporting goods equipment. Discovery of the burglary was made by Ed Edin when he went to the store about 9 a.m. Sunday morning. The back was wide open with the glass taken from the door setting alongside without being broken.
Jim Wendel, local manager of the telephone company, was honored at a dinner at the 61 Way Cafe last Thursday by officials and employees of Northwestern Bell Telephone Company on his 35 years of service with the company.
East Rock: a large number of relatives and friends gathered at the Paul Miska home Monday evening and honored Leo Miska and Helen Kormendy with a bridal shower. The evening passed socially.
C.L. Smith of Finlayson, was honored as the 1948 Senior Honor Roll farmer from Northern Pine County at the annual rural leadership dinner, held at the Northeast experiment station on April 1.
100 Years Ago, 1923
Braving the raging blizzard, which lost none of its pep as the day wore on, Miss Hulda Mossberg and Mr. Oscar Peterson, journeyed to Rush City last Saturday and were united in marriage at that place.
A Holstein calf was born on the August Wickstrom Farm yesterday, which weighed 117 pounds. This is a remarkable weight as the average is around 60 pounds.
125 Years Ago, 1898
Irvin Holler and I. McAdam, while staying at John McAdam’s during his absence, were one evening surprised on hearing a bear at the pig pen. The boys armed themselves with an ax and a gun with one load of fine shot and started toward the pen. Bruin, supposing he was in great danger, left the pen and took to the woods. The boys were afraid to stay in the house that night, and it will be some time before they fully recover from the scare.
Henry Kruse, an old time citizen of Sandstone, was down on Monday to spend a few days visiting with old friends. While in town, Henry made the Pioneer a pleasant call. He has been laid up with the rheumatism for the past month and has been very sick. His many friends are glad to see him around again.
