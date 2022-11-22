10 Years Ago, 2012
Pine County’s history has a new home in Askov. The Pine County Historical Museum is not only open, it is transforming day by day as more exhibits and attractions take shape. Located at 6333 HC Andersen Alle in Askov, the museum is the long time dream of the Pine County Historical Society.
County historical artifacts that were being stored or partially displayed in three other locations are now being shown in all their glory at the HC Anderson building, the old East Central Middle School building in Askov.
Once again, workers from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources forestry division, with assistance from the Conservation Corps of Minnesota, harvested a 65-foot spruce in the Chengwatana State Forest and sent it south. The tree, cut down on Nov. 16, became the holiday tree at the governor’s official residence in St. Paul.
Nathan and Suzanna Nelson, who farm east of Hinckley, were among farmers and ranchers from across Minnesota who met in Washington, D.C. during the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federations Young Farmers and Ranchers trip in September.
Participants met with sentators Amy Klobuchar and Al Frankin.
Attendees also toured and met with officials at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
25 Years Ago, 1997
Composting municipal solid waste breaks down the organic components of garbage. It reduces the load on landfills, and the compost can presently be used as soil amendments on fields, gardens, laws, nurseries and golf courses. A new University of Minnesota research project shows that compost also can be used for bedding in cattle feedlots. Cattle in the study remained healthy and clean on compost. For some feedlot operators, the compost could be a good bedding alternative to newsprint or corn stalks.
If the Pine County Soil and Water Conservation District is successful in obtaining a state grant, a two-year study will be conducted on the sinkholes in the Askov area.
A naturally occurring phenomenon, sinkholes, have been found near the Askov city well, its waste storage ponds in Banning State Park, as well as on the other sites in Askov and Partridge Township. The study will determine if the sinkholes promote contamination of groundwater aquifers.
Each year, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources forestry division selects a tree from state forest land to serve as the state Christmas tree. This tree graces the front lawn of the Governor’s residence in St. Paul. Again this year, the state Christmas tree was selected from the Chengwatana State Forest, east of Pine City. The tree was selected, cut, loaded, and hauled on Nov. 18.
50 Years Ago, 1972
The Pine City Board of Education has begun preliminary consideration of the district’s building needs. At present, M.B. Rude, local surveyor, will conduct a topographical survey of the school site. It is located south of town, roughly southeast of the Evangelical Free Church.
The 1972 school census has now been completed and tabulated. The report shows an increase by 59 in the number of children through 18 years of age living in District 578.
75 Years Ago, 1947
The toll of deer hunters killed in Pine County reached two on Monday.
Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Buirge of Pine City will open a new grocery store, known as the Stop and Shop, next Wednesday, Nov. 26.
Jim Boo, star end of the Pine City High School football team was named on the Allstate Prep 11 by Ted Peterson, sports writer in last Sunday’s Minneapolis Tribune. Jerry Hoefler was given honorable mention.
Brook Park: The Dean Fischer boys found a balloon sent out by the government weather bureau in their pasture a week ago Friday.
100 Years Ago, 1922
A 15-pound boy was born to Mr. and Mrs. William Plessel, living East of town, last Monday morning.
125 Years Ago, 1897
Rather cool weather, 22 degrees below, on Nov. 26.
Anyone wishing to buy land in Pine County should look over the tracts in Pine City, Mission Creek, Brook Park, and Hinckley. Prices range from $4 to $6 per acre on very easy terms.
Brook Park: Some meddlesome figure maliciously tampered with some part of the Sawmill engine so that the mill was shut down long enough to send to Stillwater for repairs. If the guilty parties are discovered, they might have to go to Stillwater for repairs.
